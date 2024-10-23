New credit card offers free annual physical exam, ambulance service

A new credit card designed for health-conscious and financially savvy consumers aims to inspire healthier life goals and improve overall wellness.

UnionBank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and Mercury Drug launched a credit card offering health perks on every health and wellness purchase to “lead a healthier life” on October 18 at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig.

The UnionBank Mercury Card includes benefits with no annual fee, such as a free annual physical exam and ambulance service.

An immersive active lifestyle experience was featured at the launch, with outdoor yoga sessions, indoor cycling classes by Saddle Row, and massage sessions by the Grand Hyatt Wellness Team.

Manoj Varma, consumer bank head of UnionBank, said healthcare has grown beyond medication and drugs to focus on overall wellness in this generation.

“Healthcare forms a large part of the consumer’s spending on their everyday spend,” Varma said. “I think it’s growing at about ten percent faster than the average economy is growing.”

“Typically, healthcare is about six to eight percent of a consumer’s everyday spending, every month or every year, whichever way you look at it,” he said.

Despite healthcare being a large industry, Varma said it still lags behind global growth trends relative to consumer spending.

Cardholders will earn five times reward points on all health and wellness purchases, including vitamins, skincare, and fitness classes. The card features the iconic “Mercury Man” design on the front.

Mercury Drug president Vivian Que-Azcona said the new card represents more than just a financial tool but a commitment to holistic health and wellness.

“We have designed this card to reward you not just for your daily purchases but for the choices you make to lead a healthier life,” Que-Azcona said.

Que-Azcona underscored that healthcare should never be a burden as the card seeks to make health and wellness convenient and financially rewarding.

“Whether you are focusing on prevention or handling emergencies, we want to ensure that your well-being is safeguarded at every stage of life, keeping with our mission of making healthcare more accessible,” she said.

The ON Runway Show

The launch featured the inaugural ON runway show, unveiling the latest sportswear collection from the Swiss-engineered apparel brand.

Attendees witnessed models walking down the runway in modern running shoes and stylish activewear, showcasing a collection that merges performance with style.

Distributed in the Philippines by Dan’s Group of Companies, ON’s latest designs promote the card’s unique value proposition with wellness as an aspirational part of everyday life.