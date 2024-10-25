Jollibee ranks first in top 50 best Southeast Asian food brands — regional media platform

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee emerged as the top food brand in Southeast Asia out of 50 companies this year, according to research from Campaign Asia-Pacific and marketing survey company Milieu Insight.

Recognized as the second fastest-growing restaurant brand across the world, Jollibee yielded an overall score of 67.35% in the report.

Joining Jollibee in the top five are Korea’s Lotteria, followed by Mcdonald’s, KFC, Thailand’s The Pizza Company and China’s HaidiLao.

“Overall, local fast-food chains scored the highest in SEA. It suggests consumers are more willing to support homegrown brands. Jollibee has become a source of national pride in the Philippines as it continues to expand and find success internationally,” Campaign said in its article.

Jollibee obtained the highest number of recommendations and highest purchase frequency score in the country (72.25%), which ultimately led to it besting other global giants such as McDonald’s (66.65%), KFC (56.3%) and Starbucks (54.95%).

Apart from its home market, Jollibee also earned a spot in the top food brands in Vietnam, placing third in the market.

Other Filipino companies that made it to the top food brands globally are Mang Inasal (7th), followed by Chowking (11th), Max’s Restaurant (16th) and Greenwich (18th).

The brands were measured based on the following attributes: awareness, purchase, quality, buying experience, customer service, trustworthiness, innovation, brand touchpoints (ease of use across all digital and offline interactions) and advocacy (degree of recommendation).

Founded in the Philippines in 1978, Jollibee operates a network of more than 1,500 stores in 17 countries. Among its best-selling menu items are Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Yumburger.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is an online publishing platform that reports on the region’s marketing and communications industry since the early 1970s.