Rosè and Bruno Mars’ collab song ‘APT.’ tops charts, inspires memes

Shortly after its release, a subversive collaboration of Kpop superstar Rosè and Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars, “APT.” swept the charts in the Philippines.

The pop-funk song has brought together two big fandoms with its household artists and its LSS-inducing (last song syndrome) catchy tunes.

This comes after Bruno’ team-up with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile” which is also at the top of Spotify’s global chart as of writing.

Bruno Mars occupies the Top 2 spots on Global Spotify today: #1. Die With A Smile — 10.32M

#2. APT. — 10.18M pic.twitter.com/7sty5wRWUj — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2024

Rosè explained that the song title is based on a Korean drinking game where players chant “apateau”.

The instant hit song has become a TikTok dance craze, quickly going viral among digital creators.

Pinoy users online brought to light a Rosè look-alike who recently joined the “Kalokalike” segment of the noontime show “It’s Showtime”.

Meanwhile, other online users noticed a similarity in composition with Filipino songs such as Vice Ganda’s “Boom Panes”, Bayani Agbayani’s “Otso-otso”, and Vhong Navarro’s “Pamela One”.

“APT.” also got a remix with Marian Rivera’s ever-recurring “Unfaithful” performance.

While many fans acknowledge that the song sounds familiar, they still celebrate Rosé’s breakthrough on global charts.

This was not the first time the Korean idol released songs outside her girl group Blackpink. In 2021, she released “On The Ground” and “Gone”.

All four members of Blackpink have each taken off with their solo careers, with Lisa performing at the recent Victoria’s Secret runway and releasing her latest song “Moonlit”. Jisoo also previously released “Flowers”, and Jennie recently dropped a new song “Mantra”.