‘Balm to wounded hearts’: Tributes for Papemelroti co-founder Robert Alejandro

Heartfelt tributes poured in for Papemelroti co-founder and award-winning artist Robert Alejandro following the news of his passing on Tuesday, November 5.

The specialty shop announced his death on its social media accounts, crediting his “visionary spirit” for helping shape the eco-friendly brand and “bringing joy and inspiration to many.”

“Robert was a vibrant, passionate spirit whose creativity, generosity, and warmth endure in the countless lives he has touched,” the stationery store said.

It also described the artist as “a beloved brother, uncle, and friend.”

Robert is also the “ro” in the shop’s name, which was a combination of his and his siblings’ first names — Patsy (Pa), Peggy (Pe), Meldy (Mel), Robert (Ro), and Tina (Ti).

Papemelroti was created by their parents, Benny and Corit Alejandro, in 1976, who both had artistic inclinations.

Their children, including Robert, helped in the business by directly working on arts and crafts and later managing the family-run shop.

Papemelroti said that the late artist “influenced and encouraged many artists in their pursuit of creativity and expressing their own particular talents” with his free art lessons, his TV show “Art Is-Kool,” and his online workshops for kids.

“Through the art he has created with papemelroti and renowned projects he was a part of, he will be far from forgotten,” the specialty shop said.

The reasons for Robert’s passing remain undisclosed, but reports said the award-winning artist was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Meanwhile, personalities and entities took to social media to post tributes to the artist, whose works and overall personality had a significant impact on their lives.

Former senator Leila de Lima considered Robert one of those who “stood” by her during some of her “darkest days in detention” during the Duterte administration.

“Sa kanyang mga ipinadalang ilustrasyon, bitbit din nito ang naging liwanag sa aking buhay na nagpaalala sa akin na panatilihin ang pag-asa kahit sa mga pinakamasalimuot na panahon,” she said on Wednesday, November 6.

“The world mourns the loss of such a remarkable soul, whose kindness and creativity touched so many. Rest in peace, Robert,” De Lima added.

Former vice president and Angat Buhay NGO chair Leni Robredo also expressed gratitude for Robert’s artistic contributions to her 2022 presidential campaign.

“Thank you for being so much a part of the campaign, of Museo ng Pag Asa and of Angat Buhay. You have left us the invaluable gift of your friendship, your art, your generosity of spirit, and your great love for our country,” she said.

The Angat Buhay NGO also dedicated a post to the artist who they called a “cherished member of the Angat Buhay family.”

“Robert’s boundless creativity and selfless spirit were at the heart of everything he did. As a volunteer designer for Atty. Leni Robredo’s campaign and the Museo ng Pag-Asa, he embodied true service, using his art to inspire hope and courage,” the org said.

“His generosity knew no bounds, as demonstrated during the pandemic when he offered free online art workshops, bringing joy to countless children. Robert’s dedication to Angat Buhay’s mission and the communities he touched will remain an enduring legacy,” it added.

“Thank you, Robert, for your incredible light and unwavering belief in the power of art to transform lives. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” the NGO said.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society also mourned Robert’s death, calling him an “artist extraordinaire and friend of the animals.”

“Robert’s kind and generous heart is well-known by the Filipino people as he has lent his talent to many causes — mostly for the environment, for children and for animal welfare,” the animal org said.

“If one looks closely at every art tableau he created, you would see that images of dogs and cats are almost always there. Robert felt a kinship with animals and supported PAWS’ campaigns in promoting their kind treatment,” it added.

PAWS also shared how Robert helped them raise funds for the shelter and raise public awareness about animal care and compassion.

“Robert, we thank you for sharing your amazing talent with us and — oh so generously — helping speak for the voiceless. Your favorite things to draw were happy people and animals in a cheerful and colorful place. We believe you are there now. Rest in power, our dearest friend,” it said.

Independent media company Probe also said it was an “honor” for them to know Robert.

The artist was a broadcaster for Probe Productions Inc for 15 years. He also hosted “Art Is-Kool,” Probe’s art-making show for GMA and later, ABC.

“Mas naging makulay ang mundo, dahil sa iyo. Isang karangalan sa amin sa Probe na makilala ka. Pahinga na, Kuya Robert,” Probe said, sharing links of its special Probe archives documentary playlist featuring the artist.

ABS-CBN News likewise looked back on Robert’s life by posting a throwback video report about him featuring how his interest in drawing and the arts started.

Other Filipinos also individually posted tributes for the artist and shared how he impacted their lives.

“Thank you for the inspiration. You were my idol since I discovered your art. I wanted to be like you. You were good with your craft and you never forgot how to be a child. I saw plenty of similarities with your art and drawings. I frequently visited Papemelroti because of your works. You made art accessible,” artist Erika Dauz said.

Another artist, Rudie Viajar, said that Robert boosted her confidence to pursue her art form.

“I may not have directly learned art from you, but you certainly did boost my confidence to pursue my artform. And you surely taught me art equates to happiness,” she wrote.

“You never fail to show your appreciation and you are too kind with your words. But, you are so well-meaning and sincere that you become a balm to wounded hearts. I am privileged to have known you up close and personal, even for a relatively brief period,” Rudie added.

Crafter Jacqueline Tan described Robert as “super kind, inspiring and so encouraging.”

“Thank you so much for your art. Thank you for leveling up the craft that most people take for granted. You will always be an inspiration,” she wrote.

Robert also received tributes from people outside his circle.

“Nasa tamang edad ako nung namulat ako sa art dahil sa ‘Art IsKool.’ Ang laking bagay nun for me kasi wala kaming cable sa bahay. Dahil sa palabas niya, natutunan namin ng kapatid ko kung pano gumawa ng decoupage. Pati ‘yung kung pano mag-drawing starting from a canvas na may pangalan ng tao,” a Pinoy wrote on Reddit.

“Sure, siguro nauna ‘yung ‘Art Attack’ sa concept na ‘yun, pero mas napalapit somehow ng ‘Art IsKool’ ang art appreciation sa masa during that time,” the online user added.

“RIP Robert Alejandro, the man behind these beautiful paintings and creations during the campaign,” another user shared, sharing art created by Robert for the Leni-Kiko Pangilinan tandem in the 2022 polls.

RIP Robert Alejandro, the man behind these beautiful paintings and creations during the campaign 🙁 pic.twitter.com/mmBBcQJ6A0 — JPT. (@dumidyeypee) November 5, 2024

“Who grew up buying Papemelroti items? I did. Eternal rest to one of its co-founders, Robert Alejandro,” another X user said.

“I am a fan. I always love visiting Papemelroti in Glorietta kapag nakakapasyal ako sa Makati at never magsasawa sa mga items na ang galing-galing ng pagkakagawa from recycled materials. Fave ko bilhin stationery, abaniko, and [‘yung] cups. RIP,” a different online user wrote.

In a 2022 interview, Robert said he treated art as a “safe space” that helped him “veer away from all sorts of negative thoughts and physical conditions that sicken him day by day.”

“I feel normal when I do art. Even though I was struggling with my condition, I am preparing for my next exhibition. The joy of creating art gives me so much happiness,” he said before.

Robert started his stint in Papemelroti at a young age, when he would “sculpt clay figurines, and draw and paint things to sell.”

The specialty shop carries a wide variety of gifts and decorative accessories using eco-friendly materials. Its products range from notebooks to cards to quirky home decor pieces.

According to the store, it “will continue” releasing products featuring Robert’s art “to honor and preserve his legacy for years to come.”