— The Philippines’ foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned China’s ambassador to protest Beijing’s drawing of baselines around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

“The said baselines infringe upon Philippine sovereignty and contravene international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty