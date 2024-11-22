‘Mag-budots’: Answer on ‘Family Feud PH’s’ episode draws laughs, mixed reactions

An answer to a survey question on the game show “Family Feud Philippines”, given by actor Buboy Villar, has gone viral online, drawing mixed reactions from social media user

In its Nov. 15, 2024 episode, the program’s host, Dingdong Dantes asked the question: “Tulad ng mga artista, may politikong mahusay ring ______,” to which the actor hilariously answered, “mag-Budots.”

His answer referenced the popular dance “budots”, often associated with certain politicians, who have used it to connect with the masses and campaign during election seasons.

This answer was posted on GMA Network with the caption “Buboy” and laugh emoji.

It has so far garnered 96,000 laugh reactions, 1,200 likes, 98 love reactions and 3,100 shares.

Several online users joked about Buboy’s answer, while others highlighted the sad reality of politics in the country.

“He’s so real for this,” a Facebook user commented.

“The shade though,” another wrote, with a laugh emoji.

“Malungkot kasi [siyempre] alam ng tao ang totoo,” another online user observed.

“Sad ending is they get elected, again and again,” a Facebook user said.

“Budots” is a Bisaya slang word that means “slacker” or “tambay.” It later became known as a term for an electronic dance music genre originating in Davao City, created by DJ Love, also known as Sherwin Tuna.

The music was later popularized with dance moves, becoming a hit among the masses.

In 2015, then-Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte went viral after a video of him dancing to the music circulated online. This was said to have helped him gain appeal among the masses, leading to his presidency the following year. During the 2019 midterm polls, actor-turned-politician Bong Revilla released a campaign advertisement featuring him dancing to the tune. The ad was criticized for failing to present any plans or platforms during his campaign.

Despite this, Revilla went on to secure the 11th seat in the Senate.

In a speech during the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterms elections last October, the reelectionist senator highlighted his legislative track record, boasting perfect attendance and filing of 1,979 bills and resolutions. A total of 339 of these were enacted into law.

“‘Yan po ang resulta ng pag-Budots natin sa Senado,” he said.