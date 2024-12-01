NY-based media network honors Cardinal Tagle for leadership

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle was among the award recipients from a New York-based media network.

Tagle’s “Religious Leader Award” from the Catholic Faith Network (CFN) was presented during a ceremony in Long Island, N.Y. on Nov. 21.

The CFN operates with the mission of spreading God’s Word through its religious and educational Catholic programming.

The former Manila archbishop has collaborated for over 20 years with Jesuit Communications (Jescom) on several television and social media series.

“This recognition celebrates his significant contributions to the Church and the use of television and social media in his ministry,” Jescom said.

Since being appointed to the Dicastery for Evangelization, formerly the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Tagle has continued his media work from his post at the Vatican.