‘Kaya this year?’: Spotify teases Wrapped 2024 feature with several posts

“Kaya ba this year?”

Such comments were made on Spotify Philippines‘ Facebook posts as it updated its profile in anticipation of the yearly “Spotify Wrapped” which analyzes users’ listening habits.

The music streaming platform has been teasing users with the much-awaited feature which lets them revisit their top songs, albums, and artists for the year.

The feature also provides insights into users’ listening habits in colorful graphics that are primed for social media sharing, making it a hit among users who are active on the internet.

Spotify has been teasing listeners with social media updates such as changing its profile picture and cover photo several times.

The wait for Spotify Wrapped’s release has been making some Filipinos antsy, who are used to the feature being available as early as late November.

Last year, the feature was launched on November 29.

In 2022, Spotify Wrapped was launched on November 30.

In 2021 and 2020, the feature was debuted on December 1.

Meanwhile, the streaming service’s online teasers amassed several comments from Filipinos who thought that the release appeared to be delayed.

“Pakidalian po ang Wrapped,” a Pinoy wrote with a pleading face emoji.

“Kaya this year?” another user commented.

“Asan na Wrapped namin?” a different Filipino said.

“Nasan na ‘yung Spotify Wrapped, utang na loob,” wrote another user with a loudly crying emoji.

Spotify Wrapped was launched in 2015 and has since expanded to include interesting facts about users’ data, like the astrological signs of their favorite artists and the color of their music aura.