Philippines annual inflation at 2.5% in November

MANILA — Philippine annual inflation was 2.5% in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday, accelerating from 2.3% the previous month.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected annual inflation of 2.5% in November, within the central bank’s forecast of 2.2% to 3.0%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy items, was 2.5% last month, slightly higher than the 2.4% rate in October.

The November inflation reading brought year-to-date average inflation to 3.2%, within the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair