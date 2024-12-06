Quiapo Church rector is new Balanga bishop

Pope Francis on Tuesday appointed a new bishop to the Diocese of Balanga, which has been vacant for more than a year.

The pope named Fr. Rufino “Jun” Sescon Jr. of the Archdiocese of Manila as the new shepherd of the diocese, which covers the entire Bataan province.

The diocese has been vacant since the installation of Bishop Ruperto Santos to the Diocese of Antipolo in July 2023.

Sescon, 52, has served as rector of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno or Quiapo Church since 2022.

After his ordination in 1998, he served as personal secretary to then-Manila archbishop Cardinal Jaime Sin.

He has also held various positions within the archdiocese, including chancellor and administrator of Villa San Miguel.

Before becoming parish priest of Quiapo Church, Sescon served as chaplain of Greenbelt Chapel and priest-in-charge of Mary, Mother of Hope Chapel at Landmark, both in Makati City.

Other roles he concurrently holds in the archdiocese include commissioner for the Formation of the Laity and Christian Communities, director of the San Lorenzo Ruiz Lay Formation Center, and member of the Presbyteral Council.

Sescon is also the executive director of the Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA).