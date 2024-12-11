VP Sara Duterte a no-show for questioning over Marcos threat

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte failed to appear on Wednesday for questioning over a purported threat to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, choosing instead to send a letter denying an allegation she made a “grave threat” to his life.

Duterte, an influential ally of Marcos until their acrimonious fallout earlier this year, was subpoenaed to appear before National Bureau of Investigation to explain remarks during a recent press conference, when she said she had hired a hit man to kill Marcos, his wife and the lower house speaker, in the event that she herself were killed.

Duterte, the daughter of firebrand former President Rodrigo Duterte, has not detailed any specific threat to her life, while Marcos has described her remarks as “reckless and troubling”.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago read a letter to media that he said was sent by Duterte’s lawyers stating she “vehemently denies having made any threat” that could be classified as “grave threat” under the law, or violation of the country’s anti-terrorism act.

The investigation comes as Duterte is the subject of impeachment complaints in the lower house for alleged graft, incompetence and amassing ill-gotten wealth while in office, which she has denied.

Her lawyers in the letter to the NBI said the content and context of the November 23 press conference was publicly available, adding they were confident the bureau was investigating threats to their client’s life with the “same attention and vigor”.

Santiago assured Duterte a fair enquiry and said the subpoena for questioning would have been an opportunity for her to elaborate on the threats against her.

“It would have been easier had (the vice president) appeared before us,” he said.

Santiago said he would leave it to the vice president to decide whether to face investigators before they conclude their probe next month.

