The end of Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour will be a loss for many – here’s how to handle it, according to experts and fellow fans

After 149 shows across 53 cities in 21 months, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is finally coming to a close in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8 2024.

The tour has become a staple of popular culture and a crucial part of the lives of fans worldwide. An estimated 11 million tickets have been sold with a projected revenue of over US$2 billion (£1.57 billion). Even more have tuned in through fan livestreams, listened outside venues, or seen the official tour movie in cinemas and at home. But all that is coming to an end.

Having both been lucky enough to see Swift in action, we’ve been following the Eras closely as it draws to a close, enjoying all the online speculation in the build up to each night and the post-concert analysis of suprise bonuses.

The end of the Eras tour is likely to come as a very real loss for many.

A lot has happened in our lives and in the world since the tour began. People we love may no longer be alive. We may have finished education or started a new job. The Eras tour has also coincided with a tumultuous time internationally, spanning international elections, conflicts and economic crises.

Throughout all this tumult, the tour has been a source of stability for fans, led by a highly professional performer and featuring a much-loved, largely unchanging 3.5 hour setlist (bar a few surprise songs, outfit changes, and dancer Kam’s solos and ad lib contributions).

It’s important not to minimize sadness that can come from such an ending. Although theories about grief and bereavement have come from a desire to understand the impact of human death on those left behind, there is a growing body of research that recognizes and explores the wider losses that one can experience over a lifetime. This can include the loss of relationships, communities, sense of security and even the environment. What is important when facing such losses is to, as grief expert David Kessler argues, find the meaning in that sense of loss.

Between us we have expertise in identity, events and the study of grief. We are also Swifties who are genuinely sad at the end of the tour. So as a way of dealing with our sense of loss, and helping you to do the same, we came together to suggest four ways you can cope with the end of the tour based on research.

1. Be kind to yourself

First, you’re not alone in your mourning. This may have been your first time seeing a live gig, and the tour could have been a “transformative experience” that helped you feel more connected to others.

Allow yourself the time and space to reflect and grieve this loss. Feel those emotions and find safe ways to express your feelings with others. Use this time to develop new rituals and routines that can bring you joy. Finding something you can look forward to is an important coping mechanism, so use this moment to plan ahead and be kind to yourself.

2. Make the friendship bracelets

Memorials are an important way for us to process grief and share it with others. To cope with the end of the tour, you may find comfort in physical reminders, such as buying merchandise or making friendship bracelets, which were a key feature of the tour.

However, do beware: when grieving, your emotions may get the best of you and you may make snap purchases you later regret. Consider what (if anything) you would like to buy and plan ahead, so last-minute expensive merch drops don’t get you and your bank account.

3. Find your tribe

Grieving for the end of the Eras is as much about the tour as it is belonging to something. Swift has done something extraordinary in an age of populism and division, by bringing people of all backgrounds together — particularly online.

Annayah’s research shows that “identity-centering events” like this can be powerful for connecting us to others and promoting social action when the outside world appears bleak. It is entirely normal to feel a sense of loss for that sense of acceptance. If that’s the case for you, then we suggest finding alternative ways to maintain that sense of community and inclusion, be it through Swift-themed classes, watch parties and so on. You may even wish to use this time to connect with other groups, hobbies and passions.

Is there something you could do with others to fill the gap of the Eras tour?

4. Moving on

If you’re reading this article you will probably already be hypothesising what comes next for Swift. A making-of documentary? Debutation (the re-recording and amalgamation of two albums that she does not own the original rights to) Taylor’s Version? A new album? A residency in Las Vegas?

Swift is an empire and, at nearly 35, the world is at her feet with regards to what comes next. So, while you may be sad that something huge is ending, it is OK to oscillate and invest (and enjoy) the excitement of what comes next from your favorite artist. One thing is for sure, she’s not done yet.

Annayah Prosser, Assistant Professor in Marketing, Business and Society, University of Bath and Kate Woodthorpe, Reader in Sociology, University of Bath. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.