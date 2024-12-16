Bulacan town makes history by breaking Guinness record for largest gathering of angel costumers

A town in Bulacan made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for having the largest gathering of people dressed as angels on Saturday, December 14.

San Rafael, Bulacan announced that it successfully broke Canada’s Misericordia Health Centre Foundation’s record of 1,275 for the title of the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Angels,” a record that had stood since December 2015.

The town gathered 2,000 Bulakenyos, including youth, students, seniors, barangay officials, and local leaders, all dressed in angel costumes featuring white robes, halos, and wings.

The record-breaking attempt took place at the town’s Victory Coliseum, derived from the annual celebration of San Rafael’s “Angel Festival” in honor of its patron saint, Saint Raphael, one of the Seven Archangels in Christianity.

According to San Rafael Mayor Cholo Violago, they prepared for the feat for five months.

Reports said the attempt was witnessed by around 50 experts tasked with counting and analyzing the participants, while Guinness World Records adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura oversaw the process.

Kirimura handed the Guinness World Records certificate to Violago on Saturday after the official count.

Meanwhile, residents expressed their excitement and pride for being part of history.

“Sobrang thankful kami kasi malaking karangalan ‘to!” one of the “Angel Festival” dancers was quoted as saying by “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho.”

“[Siyempre], kinakabahan kami! Hindi biro ang Guinness, kaya kailangan talagang paghandaan nang maayos,” Eds, a choreographer of the “Angel Parade,” said.

Municipal administrator Aiza Mapoy explained that the world record attempt is San Rafael’s way of promoting both its “Angel Festival” and the town as a tourist destination.

The festival, held every September 29, honors the town’s patron saint.

She said that all of the expenses for the preparation, including the angel costumes, were covered by Violago.

Meanwhile, the “Angel Festival” is usually highlighted by a parade or street dance participated by children from the public and private schools in San Rafael.

This is followed by an interpretative dance competition among the participating schools.

The San Rafael town began celebrating the “Angel Festival” in 2002.