More than a gatekeeper: Animal shelter urges pet owners to embrace pets as family

Rescuing animals since 2009, 58-year-old Sylvia Onsing, a dedicated caretaker of a Bulacan shelter, has saved hundreds of dogs and cats, offering refuge to those scarred by neglect.

But caring for these animals goes beyond simply feeding them—it’s about giving them a loving home. Last year, she opened her house to 50 cats and 18 dogs.

“Kasi yung iba pinakinabangan naman ginagawang bantay. Sana ibigay din nila yung parang nararapat din doon sa aso. Kasi talagang nakikita namin napakaraming nananakit ng hayop,” Onsing said referring to those owners who have neglected and abused their pets.

Between 2010 and 2017, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society recorded over 7,000 animal cruelty cases.

Onsing is not alone in her mission. Anna Moraga, a 43-year-old fellow shelter caretaker, emphasized that taking care of animals is not a hobby but a lifelong responsibility.

While taking care of pets is sometimes tiring, she explained that it is fulfilling and incredible to witness the transformation of the animals.

Bound by their love for their pets, Onsing and Moraga founded Maxx’s Furry Friends Animal Shelter in Mecauayan, Bulacan, last May—the shelter has 85 rescued dogs and 15 cats.

The animal shelter started when the two rescued a weak and skinny dog, chained up and bombarded by stones thrown by people around the animal.

“Una, isa lang eh tapos hanggang sa, ayun na. Sumunod na may nakita nanaman na ganon, hanggang sa dumami na. Pag gawa namin ng (Facebook) page, doon lumobo,” Moraga said.

But providing a haven comes with tests and challenges.

Standing above trials

Just two months after the shelter opened, it was devastated by flooding caused by a typhoon.

Moraga recalled that the morning of July 24, 2024, brought a wave of heartbreak and emotional turmoil as typhoon Carina struck Luzon, causing severe flooding.

“Maiiyak ka na lang, kala namin hindi aabutin. Inaangat lang namin sila sa mga silya, mga nakapatong sila sa table, hanggang biglang lumaki yung tubig. Tinulay na namin sila papunta sa terrace,” she said, referring to the animals.

The flood had submerged all the cages of the animals and the rescue vehicle, flashing the tools of hope into heartbreak before her eyes.

Meanwhile, Onsing has swum a 15-foot flood to save the animals in her home.

“Napilitan akong lumangoy kasi hindi ko na makapa yung lupa eh. Hindi ako nagdalawang isip kung gano’n siya kalalim. Basta nakita ko nakatumba yung ref [refrigerator] namin, sinira ko na yung pintuan. Doon ko sila nilagay, isa-isa,” Onsing said explaining that she received scars from saving the animals.

While the dogs and cats remained safe, the floodwaters swept away their food supplies. Moraga shared that running the shelter comes at a significant cost, amounting to P2,000 daily.

Using their money, the caretakers bought sacks of dog and cat food as donations were not enough to sustain the needs of the animals.

“Sa awa naman ng Diyos na p-provide naman namin yung pagkain nila. Yun lang hirap kami pagka may asong kailangan dalhin sa veterinarian. Doon kami nagpa-fundraise sa page. Kasi ang kaya lang namin ma-provide is yung pagkain,” she said.

Moraga admitted that running the shelter has impacted their finances, joking that she couldn’t afford a new cell phone because of it. However, she added that everything is “worth it.”

“Worth it yung nakita mo yung improvement ng na-rescue mo. Yung buto’t balat. Makita mo ngayon mataba na, masigla na. Yun yung pinaka-kunswelo don,” Moraga said.

Onsing shared that she does not feel loss or regret, even if it means forgoing personal desires, as saving animals is their true mission.

As Christmas approaches, both she and Moraga hope that animal abuse will come to an end and that people will continue to support their animal shelter.

“Ang pakiusap ko sa mga nag aalaga ng hayop, huwag na lang kumuha kung hindi na rin lang naman kaya. Kung hindi paninindigan hanggang huli. Kasi hindi biro, kaya ituring na parang pamilya,” Onsing said.