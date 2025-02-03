Majayjay Church in Laguna designated as minor basilica

The St. Gregory the Great Parish Church is an iconic landmark in Laguna, south of Manila.

Pope Francis has designated the church in Majayjay town a minor basilica, a high honor in the Catholic Church.

The Diocese of San Pablo submitted a petition to the Vatican on Dec. 6, 2024, requesting the designation, which was granted in a decree dated Jan. 25.

Bishop Marcelino Antonio Maralit Jr., of San Pablo welcomed the church’s new status as a “wonderful blessing” especially during Jubilee Year of Hope.

“But we need to be mindful also that it is also a continuing reminder of our mission together with the Universal Church to bring the Good News to all,” Maralit said.

“And we have to continue to be the purveyors of God’s love and mercy to this world in continuation of that mission given and commissioning done to the first disciples of our Lord,” he said.

Minor basilicas are typically chosen for their historical significance, architectural value, and role as centers of worship.

According to the 1989 Vatican document Domus ecclesiae, a basilica must “stand out as a center of active and pastoral liturgy” and “set an example for others” in the dignified celebration of the sacraments and devotions.

A minor basilica also shares a “particular link” with Rome and the pope, as outlined by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments’ document.

Founded in 1576, Majayjay is known for its rich history and as a refuge for Franciscan missionaries seeking relief from illness due to the area’s cool climate. This led to the need for a large, sturdy church building.

The church, which has undergone several reconstructions after suffering damage from three fires, was built in its present form between 1616 and 1649.

Over the centuries, it has withstood fires, typhoons, and served as quarters for American troops during the Filipino-American War. It was restored again in 1912.

Today, Majayjay Church stands as the largest parish church in Laguna. Its historical and architectural significance earned it recognition as a National Historical Treasure by the National Museum.