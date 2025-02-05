New Cabanatuan bishop installed

In a joyful ceremony rooted in church tradition and a call to abide by God’s love, Bishop Prudencio Andaya Jr. was installed as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Cabanatuan on Monday, Feb. 3.

Andaya, the 66-year-old former bishop of Tabuk, took his new role during a Mass at the packed Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Cathedral, located about 117 kilometers north of Manila.

The congregation included city and provincial officials from Nueva Ecija, as well as representatives from numerous lay organizations active within the diocese, which serves 1.3 million Catholics.

Andaya was formally installed by Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines.

During the Mass, the papal nuncio escorted him to the cathedra, or bishop’s chair, where he was seated as the new shepherd of the diocese, prompting the congregation to erupt in applause.

Following the installation, clergy, community members, and diocesan representatives processed to the altar to offer individual greetings.

Among the more than 20 prelates in attendance were Archbishop Socrates Villegas of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, who served as homilist, and Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, vice president of the Philippine bishops’ conference.

In his first address to the clergy, religious, and laypeople of the diocese, Andaya did not present plans but instead called for collaboration in fulfilling the mission of the Church.

“Yes, I mean together because in my role as bishop, I want you to know that I always uphold the precepts of participatory and servant leadership,” Andaya said.

“In a nutshell, my dear brothers and sisters in Christ in this diocese of Cabanatuan, let me share with you the love of God that I have experienced in my life,” he said.

Pope Francis appointed Andaya on Dec. 8 to succeed Bishop Sofronio Bancud, who retired after serving the diocese for two decades.