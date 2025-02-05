University of Cabuyao’s announcement on ‘English-only policy’ gets online edit

A journalist and educator edited an announcement by a Laguna-based university about its new “English-only policy” to supposedly develop “globally competitive and world-class students.”

The University of Cabuyao went viral for a now-deleted announcement declaring the institution to adopt an “English-only policy” starting Monday, February 3.

It said that the initiative was “in line” with its “vision of developing globally competitive and world class students.”

“All transactions [or] engagements with officers, students, employees and workers should be communicated in ENGLISH, whether written or otherwise,” the university announced.

“For Strict Compliance,” it added.

In a statement, the university said it encourages everyone “to fully support” the initiative as it strives “to produce globally competent graduates.”

The policy expectedly received various reactions from Filipinos, with some questioning the reason behind it.

“ENGLISH is just a language and not a measurement [of] someone’s global competitiveness,” a Facebook user commented.

“The decision to enforce an English-Only Policy at Pamantasan ng Cabuyao raises important questions about inclusivity, educational philosophy, and national identity. While it is understandable that the university aims to produce globally competent graduates, does this policy truly reflect a balanced and effective approach to learning?” another online user said.

“Mandating exclusive English usage may inadvertently marginalize students who express themselves more effectively in Filipino or other regional languages. Has the administration considered how this policy could impact the creative, critical, and participatory aspects of education?” he added.

“‘Yan na pala ang batayan [ngayon] para maging globally competitive. Samantalang ibang mayayaman na kalapit bansa natin, ‘di naman ganoon kagaling din sa English, pero grabe ang pag angat nila. ‘Yung ibang English-speaking na country, ‘di naman particular sa grammar at pronunciation, mahalaga sa kanila makapag-communicate,” another Facebook user pointed out.

Screenplay writer and cultural worker Jerry Gracio also said that other universities are also “globally competitive” yet do not have such policies.

“Jusko, globally competitive at world class naman ang Beijing University or ang Tokyo University, o to a certain extent, kahit na ang UP [University of the Philippines], wala naman silang English only policy,” he wrote.

“Bakit ba parang paurong ang utak ng mga admin ng LGU [local government unit] funded unis [universities]?” Gracio added.

The university’s announcement also caught the attention of journalist and educator Leo Laparan II, who edited the announcement since “he could not resist it.”

“Before we implement policies such as this and demand our stakeholders to strictly comply, let’s make sure we can do and are doing things correctly in relation to our policy,” he said on Facebook on Tuesday, February 4 with a smiling emoji.

“If we can’t, let’s stick to our pagmamahal sa sariling wika. Keri? Sarreh, can’t tiis myself not to do this. You’re welcome, Pamantasan ng Cabuyao,” Laparan added.

He accompanied his post with his edited version of the university’s announcement in which he pointed out grammatical errors and other concerns regarding how the sentences were structured.

Laparan’s post has earned over 900 comments and 9,800 shares so far, with some Filipinos finding his edits “satisfying.”

“Bloody yet satisfying proofreading. To put them in shame is the kind of joy I live for. Sir, you just made them look like they’re experiencing Dunning-Kruger effect,” a Facebook user commented.

“Copyreading 101 really matters,” another online user wrote.

“The irony,” a different online user commented in response to the edited version.

Commission on Higher Education Chair Prospero de Vera III has urged the university president to issue a clarification about its “English-only policy” following the widespread backlash.

“I have already talked to the Pamantasan ng Cabuyao president to understand the basis and intent of his proposed policy,” he told reporters on Wednesday, February 5.

“I advised him to immediately issue a press release to explain and clarify the issue and to respond to media interviews,” De Vera added.

“It is best that the media interview him so he can explain the proposed policy,” he further said.

The Philippines followed the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education system in which educators and students from Kindergarten up to Grade 3 use their mother tongue and additional languages in the classroom.

The system was introduced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO.

By Grade 4, English is then used as the primary medium of instruction.

In October 2024, a bill discontinuing the use of mother tongue in multi-lingual classes from Kindergarten to Grade 3 lapsed into law.

The new law notes that “the medium of instruction shall revert to Filipino and until otherwise provided by law, English.”

Regional languages may still be used as supplementary teaching tools.