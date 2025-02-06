This is Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of February

VATICAN— Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of February is for vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

“When I was 17 years old, I was a student and was working. I had my own plans. I wasn’t thinking at all of being a priest. But one day, I went into the church and God was there, waiting for me,” the Holy Father recalled in a video released Feb. 4.

He reminded the faithful that “God still calls young people even today, sometimes in ways we can’t imagine.”

“Sometimes we don’t hear because we’re too busy with our own things, our own plans, even with our own things in the Church,” the pope added. “But the Holy Spirit also speaks to us through dreams and speaks to us through the concerns young people feel in their hearts.”

“If we accompany their journeys, we’ll see how God is doing new things with them. And we’ll be able to welcome his call in ways that better serve the Church and the world today,” he said.

“Let’s trust young people! And, above all, let’s trust God, for he calls everyone!”

He concluded with a prayer: “Let us pray that the ecclesial community might welcome the desires and doubts of those young people who feel called to live Jesus’ mission in life: either through the priestly life or religious life.”

Pope Francis’ prayer video is promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which raises awareness of monthly papal prayer intentions.