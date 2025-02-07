Calling all artists: Asian Mission Congress 2025 seeks logo designs

Submissions are open for the Asian Mission Congress 2025 logo design contest, inviting artists of all ages to create a logo for the international event.

The winning artist will receive free airfare to attend the congress, which will be held November 27-30 on Malaysia’s scenic Penang Island.

The theme of the congress, “Journeying together as peoples of Asia… and they went a different way” (Mt 2:12), reflects the core values of hope, unity, and pilgrimage in the context of sharing the Christian faith across Asia.

Hosted by the Diocese of Penang, the event is supported by the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and the Pontifical Mission Societies, in collaboration with the Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

Organizers said this year’s event will mark a significant moment for the Church in Asia, following the first Mission Congress held in Thailand in 2006.

The congress aims to bring together bishops, priests, religious leaders, and laypersons from across Asia, fostering a shared journey as “pilgrims of hope” in strengthening the synodal Church on the continent.

The competition is open to all artists. The winning design should symbolize “hope, journey, unity, and pilgrimage in the context of sharing the faith in Asia,” with a unique Asian flair being an added advantage.

Designs should be contemporary, artistic, and aesthetically engaging, evoking feelings of “hope and togetherness.”

The winning logo will be selected based on originality, quality, and relevance to the theme, with the chosen design becoming the property of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

All entries must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2025 via the official submission link. For more details, click here.