Hong Kong ends 2024 with 1.2 million visitors from Philippines

Filipino travelers’ love for Hong Kong was evident in 2024, as the financial hub ended the year with a record-breaking number of visitors from the Philippines.

This was announced by Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board during the “Juan in a Million Party” held last Wednesday, February 5, to celebrate the milestone of welcoming the 1 millionth Filipino tourist to Hong Kong.

Cheng happily announced that Hong Kong received 1.2 million visitors from the Philippines in 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 875,897.

In 2023, Hong Kong logged 763,778 travelers from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong marked the 1 millionth-Philippine tourist achievement by hosting a celebratory dinner, gathering partners and collaborators.

The millionth visitor from the Philippines was Miguel Linao,who arrived in the city with his wife Ana and their three children on Nov. 29, 2024.

Linao said that the remarkable visit was not their first time and he was not expecting to be the millionth visitor as he just accompanied their daughter to a gymnastics competition.

The Linao family is slated to return to Hong Kong this year as they were gifted with an all-expense paid trip to the city.

Cheng considers the increase in visitors from the Philippines as a “remarkable achievement.”

“Thanks to the collective efforts of our partners, we are proud to announce that we have not only reached the historical milestone of receiving 1 million Filipino visitors but have also surpassed previous arrival numbers with a record 1.2 million arrivals in a year from the Philippines. This is a remarkable achievement!” Cheng said.

“As we look ahead in 2025, we remain committed to offering our visitors a million reasons to explore Hong Kong and bringing the city even closer to the hearts of Filipinos,” he added.

HKTB also considered the year of milestones with campaigns that strengthened the bond between Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Among the celebrity-led initiatives cited include “Under Parallel Skies”, a film top-billed by Janella Salvador and Thai Actor Win Metawin, and “Be With U”, a romantic music video starring KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad. These projects showcase Hong Kong as a city of love and adventure.

Hong Kong also had culinary collaborations, including the Four Hands Dinner with chefs Margarita Forés and Vicky Cheng, highlighting the city’s unique flavors.

HKTB likewise promoted more of Hong Kong’s hidden gems through the eyes of four Hong Kong-based Filipinos in the “Of Course, Hong Kong” video series campaign.

Meanwhile, KD and Alexa graced the Juan in Million party and invited Filipinos to explore the city’s hidden gems.

They also serenaded the guests gathered with a performance of “Love Is an Open Door” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

