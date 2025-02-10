Filipino lawyer appointed to Vatican bank supervisory board

A financial board official from the Archdiocese of Manila has been appointed to the Vatican Bank’s board of supervisors.

The archdiocese announced that Atty. Sheila Marie Uriarte-Tan is the newest member of the Vatican bank, known formally as the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR).

Jean-Baptiste de Franssu, president of the Board of Supervision, welcomed Tan and expressed confidence that her expertise would help the IOR enhance its services to both clients and the Holy See.

“Her impressive experience and leadership skills in international banking and finance will help the IOR enhance the Board renovation process initiated last autumn,” de Franssu said.

“Her joining us is a significant step towards strengthening the Institute’s strategic goals and improving the quality of services for our clients and the Holy See,” she added.

The IOR, a financial institution operating under Vatican authority, manages the financial assets of the Holy See and offers banking services to Catholic institutions, including churches and charities.

It also supports the Church’s global mission and charitable work by managing funds and investments.

Tan is an accomplished lawyer with over 30 years of experience in banking and asset management.

She is currently a member of the Manila Archdiocesan Finance Board, the Pius XII Catholic Center Board of Trustees, and the San Juan de Dios Educational Foundation Board of Trustees.

A graduate of Economics and Law from the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, Tan brings extensive expertise in providing legal counsel on corporate and banking transactions.

Additionally, her experience in managing financial operations and leading major trust groups in the Philippines will be valuable to the IOR Board.

Tan has held key roles at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, including president and CEO of BPI Asset Management & Trust Corporation, the country’s largest independent trust company. She has also held executive positions at BPI Capital Corporation.

Her previous experience includes serving as co-managing director of Ayala Group Legal, where she gained a broad range of professional experience across Ayala Corporation and its subsidiaries.