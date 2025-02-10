Vet launches ‘ipakapon si ex’ promo to celebrate Valentine’s month

A veterinarian is offering those scorned by former lovers the chance to get back at them by sponsoring the neutering procedure of a community cat.

Veterinarian Gab Almera, also known online as “Doc Gab,” announced that his team will hold a “Valentine Promo Celebration” from February 14 to 28, during which they will neuter a community cat that can be named after an ex.

“Ikaw ba ay niloko, na-two-time, o ginawang rebound? Ito na ang pagkakataon mo, ipakapon mo na siya!” his Facebook post reads.

The vet said the public can sponsor a rescue cat’s neutering surgery for P500. In exchange, they can name the feline after their ex.

The cat will also be vaccinated against rabies for free.

Participants only need to register through Google Forms and send their proof of donation to the email [email protected]

A social media post featuring the sponsored community cat, named after the “ex,” along with a digital copy of a certificate proving their donation, will also be sent to them

“Because some things just shouldn’t breed and multiply,” the vet said in the promo announcement.

Almera launched a similar initiative in the same month last year.

Spaying or neutering animals, especially strays, helps control overpopulation and contributes to longer, healthier lives for them.

They are also less prone to behavioral and temperament issues compared to their unaltered counterparts..

Moreover, spayed or neutered cats are less likely to wander or get into fights with other animals.