Woman stops Vico Sotto to share showbiz gossip

A clip of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto being approached by a woman who blurted out gossip to him amused social media users.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform reshared a video from TikTok which featured a woman talking to the city chief as the latter was aboard a vehicle.

“Mula Sa Bulwagang Pambalitaan Ng Pinaputok Na Bunganga Ng Tsismosang Kapitbahay… Pasok… Manang!” the user wrote as a caption.

The clip showed Vico talking to a woman and addressing a concern.

The woman suddenly blurted out actor Aga Muhlach‘s name and asked about him.

“Asan si Aga?”

“Sino si Aga? Muhlach?” Vico responded with a sudden look of confusion.

“‘Yung anak ni Agang babae,” the woman said.

“Hindi ko kilala ‘yon!” the mayor told her as he leaned back from the car window.

“Best friend mo ‘yun eh!” the woman exclaimed.

The repost on the X platform has earned 181,500 views, 1,300 likes, 171 shares, and over 50 replies, with some users expressing amusement at the incident.

CHARitable! 🤪🤣😂 Pakawala ko yang si Manang!!!

pic.twitter.com/LPF7h2v5YY — AltIndayBadiday (@AltIndayBadiday) February 10, 2025

“Namatay ako kakatawa, shutaca, nay. Tawang-tawa din ako sa reaskyon ni Mayor,” a user commented with laughing and crying emojis.

“Hahaha legit na marites si manang,” another user commented.

In colloquial speak, “Marites” is short for “Mare, ito ang latest.” It is used to call someone who has a nose for gossip.

“Pang diinan si manang! Hahahaha, nakakatuwa reaction ni mayor,” exclaimed another user.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by “Kabarangay News Pasig.”

“Si ate, [nang-tsismis] pa,” the account said with a laughing emoji.

Another video from the account reveals that the woman initially approached Vico to ask him for medical assistance.

After the mayor responded, the woman suddenly told him about Aga’s daughter, claiming she was his “best friend.”

Aga’s only daughter is Atasha Muhlach, who entered show business after signing with Viva Artists Agency in 2023.

Last year, Atasha denied rumors of her being linked with Vico.

Daily Tribune claimed there were speculations of the mayor giving her “expensive gifts,” being impregnated by him, and their supposed plans of getting married.

The younger Muhlach denied all of the rumors and said that she did not get to see Vico at all.

“Hindi ko alam ‘yun. Unang-una, ‘di pa po kami nagkikita ni Vico Sotto. Ang nakikita ko pa lang po ay sina Oyo Sotto, Danica Sotto, Kristine Hermosa. Sila lang po ang nakikita ko. Si Vico Sotto, ‘di ko pa po nakikita,” she said before.

Meanwhile, there are no reports of Vico seeing someone for now.

He is running as a re-electionist for Pasig City mayor in the midterm elections this May.