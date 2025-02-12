From Matteo Guidicelli to DOT secretary: How Margarita Forés made an impact on people

Several personalities honored late culinary icon Margarita “Gaita” Araneta Forés, who was once named Asia’s Best Female Chef, following her demise at 65.

Reports said the renowned chef and restaurateur was found unresponsive in her hotel room in Hong Kong, her stopover from a trip to Morocco before returning to Manila.

She went to Morroco to attend a birthday celebration of luxe retailer Jappy Gonzalez.

Forés missed a luncheon appointment in Hong Kong and did not respond to calls, according to The Philippine STAR.

Her room was forced open and she was found dead, it reported.

The celebrated chef was a two-time cancer survivor who would have turned 66 years old this March.

Her unexpected passing launched an avalanche of heartfelt tributes and soulful commemoration as Filipinos mourned her demise.

Personalities

Showbiz personality and restaurateur Matteo Guidicelli dedicated a post to the chef, whom he fondly referred to as “tita.”

“Ciao Tita, You will be deeply missed. We shared so many special moments together, and I will always be grateful for your encouragement and motivation, especially in the restaurant business,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You were not just a mentor but a true friend — always a joy to be with. You will always and forever be the best!! You will forever be in our hearts. We love you very much. Chin-chin, tita. Rest in peace,” Matteo added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)

Content creator Abi Marquez, also known as “Lumpia Queen,” called Forés as one of her “biggest inspirations” in the Philippine culinary scene.

“‘Must cook for you soon’ — words I wish we had time for. You were one of my biggest inspirations long before we met, and this moment meant the world to me,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for your kindness, your legacy — the Cibo pizza you sent me last Sunday. You left a mark on so many, especially many Filipinas in the kitchen. Rest in power, Chef,” Abi added.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat also shared some of her fond memories with the culinary icon.

“From our first event at the Musée du Quia Branly to planting rice with our women farmers, from Paris to Bhutan and beyond — our adventures took us across the world and back. I can’t believe the news that you’re gone too soon. You will be deeply missed,” she wrote on Instagram.

Model-actor Victor Basa recalled eating at some of Forés’ restaurants and having “so many fond memories at many of her establishments.”

“I also remember having the most amazing iced tea as a college student slash starting out model at one of her Cafes — Bola in Greenbelt. The design was out of a James Bond movie, far out and made me appreciate and discover the 60s and retro style [or] mod culture,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Lusso’s Truffle Pasta and their Bistecca easily transported one to Firenze. The addition of the mementous [sic] vintage Manila Pen chandelier offered a taste of old-world charm and wonder,” Victor added.

“Gaita is very much responsible for a lot of exciting Italian and fusion creations and experiences which are now ubiquitous or mainstays in our culinary requirements for celebrations and functions,” he reflected.

Regie Velasquez, who works at Fores’ Margarita Signature Caterer, expressed his gratitude to the renowned chef who taught them lots of things.

“My one and only Madam Margarita Forés, a big thank you for everything. You have been such a blessing to us. You taught me to work beyond pen and paper, and you taught me to be compassionate with our people,” he wrote.

“I witnessed your genuine love and kindness, even in our lowest and worst days. Giving up on us was never an option for you. I am forever grateful. Cheers in heaven, Madam!” Velasquez added.

Food vlogger and caterer Camille Colmenares said that while she has not met Forés in person, the culinary wonder has “inspired” her “so much.”

“You will always be the greatest influence ni Chef Camille. In a world where female chefs struggle, you became a light in my dark days,” she wrote.

“Nag-aral talaga ako kasi pangarap ko maging tulad mo… kahit wala na’ko money to study culinary, I did, kasi sabi ko, ‘yung success, hindi lang sipag, tyaga, at wisdom, ‘yung success comes with knowledge learned to avoid expensive mistakes. Knowledge how to run a kitchen…” Camille said.

She added that Forés was the one who inspired her to use herbs, and to “make the taste class, not cheap.”

Content creator Ria Gonzales found Forés, despite being among the most renowned chefs, a “humble” person.

“From all the chefs we’ve met, you’re the first one who offered to do that and it made you memorable for us. You were a happy person, humble and most of all, extraordinary. You’ve placed the Philippines on the map with your art and that is food,” she wrote.

“It was an honor to have tasted your culinary masterpiece. Although your death was so sudden, know that the talent and skills you’ve left behind will continue to the endless people you’ve taught and touched. Rest easy, Chef,” Ria added.

Lito Tabuldan also lauded Forés’ “kindness and generosity” as a person.

“To Chef Margarita Forés, thank you for the moments of sharing your thoughts on food, your generosity in collaborating with our program — CTCFI, and the warmth of your friendship. Your kindness and dedication, especially to the children of Tondo, have been truly inspiring,” he wrote.

“You have left a lasting impact, not just through the amazing food you created, but through the love and care you poured into everything you did. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy of generosity and passion will live on in the hearts of those you’ve touched,” Lito added.

Forés’ death also affected “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan, who remembered how she created a “spectacular feast” for the World Travel and Tourism dinner hosted by the Philippines’ tourism department.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, meanwhile, described Forés as a “trailblazer whose artistry and vision reshaped the way the world perceives Philippine gastronomy.”

“Chef Margarita championed the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage, not only as a celebrated chef but as a fierce advocate for the promotion of local food culture,” she said.

“Her dedication to showcasing the diverse and vibrant flavors of the Philippines helped shine a global spotlight on the country’s culinary excellence, inspiring a new generation of chefs and food lovers alike,” Frasco added.

More tributes

Other organizations also paid tribute to the esteemed culinary figure who left a lasting impact on gastronomy.

“We celebrate the life and legacy of Margarita Araneta Forés. She was a mentor, a champion of local farmers, and a tireless advocate for Filipino food. She was a beacon of resilience and warmth,” the Filipino Food Movement said.

“Her son, Amado, and those closest to her often spoke of her unwavering optimism. Margarita Forés not only elevated Filipino cuisine but also lifted an entire generation of chefs, proving that food is more than sustenance — it’s identity, heritage, and —above all — love,” the organization added.

Simpol.ph, an integrated media community, described Forés as a “real legend.”

“Malungkot ang buong food at hospitality community sa pagkawala ng isang tunay na legend — Margarita Forés,” it said.

“Siya ang utak sa likod ng Cibo, Lusso, at Grace Park, at ang nagdala ng lutong Pinoy sa next level, making it world-class. Salamat sa inspirasyon at sarap na binahagi mo, Margarita. Hindi ka malilimutan!” it added.

High society magazine Tatler Philippines also dedicated a lengthy post to the renowned culinary figure who they said had a “generous soul with a gregarious laugh.”

“Her optimistic outlook on life enriched those around her. Ultimately, her goal was to help others and to make people happy— and she did just that, in and out of work,” the publication said.

“Her impact on the food and beverage industry is unparalleled. From modernising Filipino cuisine and bringing it to the world stage to championing local produce, she likewise successfully educated us on exactly why she adored Italy and its spectacular flavours and continued to strengthen her passion for their cuisine,” Tatler added.

The publication stated that she “touched the lives of many, from her countless diners who created lasting memories over her food, to young aspiring chefs hoping to follow in her footsteps.”

“However, she was much more than just a chef (albeit one of the greats). She was also a mother, sister and cherished friend. Cheers to you and a life well-lived, Margarita! Godspeed, we will miss you, and you will forever be in our hearts,” Tatler added.

Environmental organization Greenpeace Philippines also dedicated a tribute to the chef who championed sustainable farming.

“It is always a sad moment when we say goodbye to those who have been instrumental in our fight for a safer, healthier environment. Rest in Power, Chef Margarita Forés,” it said.

It accompanied its post with a photo of Forés signing a petition in 2009 and “advocating for an Organic Negros Island.”

Greenpeace said that the chef also urged government leaders to protect Filipinos by banning harmful genetically modified ‘golden’ rice and other GMOs that could affect nature, food supply, and local farmers.

CIBO, her first restaurant designed to bring authentic and affordable Italian cuisine to Filipinos, likewise dedicated a post to its visionary founder.

“We honor the life and legacy of our founder and guiding light, Chef Margarita Forés. Her warmth, creativity, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for sharing your heart with us, Chef Margarita. You will always be CIBO,” it said.

CIBO introduced Filipinos to an elevated dining experience when it opened in 1997 and enlivened the local restaurant scene.

Culinary legend

Forés owned CIBO, Grace Park Dining, Lusso, The Loggia at Palacio de Memoria, Cibo di Marghi and Museya Kafé.

Grace Park Dining has a farm-to-table concept, while Lusso is a champagne bar with French-Italian offerings.

The Loggia, meanwhile, offers a fusion of Filipino and Italian cuisine at the historic Palacio de Memoria, while Museya Kafé is found at the Ayala Museum.

Cibo di Marghi, on the other hand, is a prominent private dining provider in the country.

Known for blending Italian culinary techniques with Filipino ingredients, Forés was voted as Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2016 by more than 300 industry experts from the region.

She was a pioneering figure in gastronomy who received culinary training in Italy but championed Filipino cuisine.

The award-winning chef’s contributions to Philippine dining have earned her honors like Asia’s Best Female Chef honor in 2016, and the titles of Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia (Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy) in 2018, and United Nations Ambassador for Gastronomic Tourism in 2019.