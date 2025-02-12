‘I can buy myself flowers’: Analgesic oil brand launches bouquet giveaway for Valentine’s Day

A popular topical analgesic oil is holding a giveaway of a special bouquet of its beloved products as part of its Valentine’s Day promo.

White Flower Philippines announced that it will be giving away a White Flower bouquet to the lucky individual who receives the most ‘heart’ reactions on a Facebook comment.

Participants only need to “heart” react to the post, publicly share it on their own profile, and share a “memorable story or moment” with the product in the comments section of the giveaway post.

They can also share a “special memory” they have with the product and a loved one.

Contestants must then tag the page and encourage their family and friends to leave a ‘heart’ reaction on their comment.

They must also join the community page of the brand.

The participant with the most “heart” reactions on their comment by February 13 will win the special White Flower bouquet.

“Love is in the air indeed because it’s time for this year’s White Flower bouquet giveaway! No more ‘sana all’ because this is your chance to win this special gift for you or your loved one!” the brand exclaimed.

White Flower is an embrocation that provides relief from headaches, abdominal and muscular pains, dizziness, itchiness, and inflammation from burns, scalds, and cuts, among others.

The product also claims to refresh the body with its soothing aromatherapy.

The embrocation is a blend of several essential oils, including eucalyptus and lavender oils.

Most ingredients containing natural elements are imported from France, China and Australia.

The brand has been around since the late 1920s.