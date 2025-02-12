Photo contest entry for councilor’s Valentine’s Day gimmick earns buzz

An entry from a city councilor’s online photo contest for Valentine’s Day has sparked buzz among social media users.

Pagadian City Councilor Marjorie Revelo-Cerro of Zambaonga del Sur on Monday, February 10, posted entries for their “Best Valentine Photo Contest” to celebrate Heart’s Day.

The online competition is open to Pagadianon couples, who simply need to share a couple’s picture for a chance to win cash prizes.

Photos with the most number of “heart” reactions and Facebook shares will win the following prizes: P5,000 for first place, P3,000 for second, and P2,000 for third.

Winners will receive a phone call at 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Her office has now compiled the entries from couples who submitted pictures for online voting.

The one that stood out the most was a close-up image of a couple kissing each other on the lips.

Other entries featured couples standing together and bonding on trips, while some included images of pairs kissing. However, none stood out more than the close-up shot of a couple, which prominently featured a topless man.

The entry has garnered 54,000 laughing reactions, 3,000 comments, and 19,000 shares on the platform.

“Wala na, may nanalo na,” a Facebook user commented.

“SANAELS (Sana all),” another Facebook user commented.

“Tapos ang laban, hahahaha,” a different Pinoy wrote with the “XD” emoticon, which indicates extreme laughter of happiness.

It also reached the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where an online user commented, “Anong laban namin dito? Charot!”

Valentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 14, honors romance and love.

It is a time when people, especially couples, express their affection by giving gifts like flowers and chocolates.

