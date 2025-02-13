LTO, LTFRB alerted over taxi driver blocking pedestrian in Manila

Filipinos called the attention of two government agencies to report an erring taxi driver who allegedly parked along a pedestrian crossing in front of a shopping mall.

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” a community that features reader-submitted posts about improper parking habits, raised awareness about a taxi driver who blocked a crosswalk in front of Robinsons Manila in Ermita.

The reader said the incident happened on Wednesday, February 12.

“Naka-ilang beses po akong tumawid diyan sa pedestrian lane na ‘yan at iniiwasan po siya ng mga pedestrian na [hindi] makatawid [nang] maayos,” the reader said, as quoted by the page.

“Nuong sitahin ko po at pinagsabihan na, ‘Kuya, huwag niyo pong harangan ang pedestrian,’ aba, nagalit at pinagmumura pa po ako,” the reader added.

“Nuong kuhanan ko po ng picture, ayan po, at nag-pose pa na para bang nang-aasar. Matanda na si kuya, parang walang pinagkatandaan,” they said.

The post included pictures of the taxi driver and his vehicle with the plate number WIR 422.

The post has reached over 1,300 likes and reactions, with several Filipinos calling the attention of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) over the matter.

The LTO is the one responsible for issuing driver’s licenses to motorists, while the LTFRB regulates public vehicles or vehicles for public transportation.

“Land Transportation Office – Philippines, baka lang pwede niyo ipatawag [‘yung] professional niyong driver?” a Facebook user wrote, tagging the page of the agency.

“Report mo sa LTO,” another user commented.

“Padalhan [‘yan] ng LTO ng show cause order,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“LTO [or] LTFRB, baka naman po need po ng action ninyo sa ganitong klaseng taxi driver,” another user said.

“Land Transportation Office – Philippines, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – LTFRB… [itong] example ng taong hindi dapat nagmamaneho, lalo na ng pampublikong sasakyan,” wrote a different user, tagging the agency’s pages.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code states that drivers “shall yield the right of way to a pedestrian crossing such highway within a crosswalk,” except on intersections manned by traffic lights or a traffic enforcer.

It also states that “no driver shall park a vehicle, or permit it to stand, whether attended or unattended, upon a highway in any of the following places,” which includes crosswalks.

Pedestrian crossings are usually marked with white lines across the road where people can safely walk. It also serves as a visual reminder to drivers to anticipate foot traffic.