How fitness enthusiasts can turn their run into playful social experiences this Valentine’s

Runners have the chance to transform their morning run into an eventful social experience this Valentine’s weekend.

Araneta City encouraged fitness enthusiasts to wear color-coded shirts that correspond to their respective relationship status for this Sunday’s “aRUNeta Run Club” event.

The colors are the following:

RED — For those “in love”

PINK — For “self-love” or those who are “single”

BLACK — For those who are “broken”

WHITE — For those who are “focused” on their goals

YELLOW — For those with an “it’s complicated” status

The running event will happen on February 16 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The meeting point is at the Green Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Valentine’s Day is all about making meaningful memories, and Araneta City is the perfect place to create those moments,” Marjorie Go, vice president for marketing of Araneta City, said.

“From live music to interactive activities, we invite everyone to come and celebrate love with us,” she added.

Araneta City is also offering other Valentine’s Day gimmicks for Filipinos like performances from “Pinoy Big Brother” alum Jarren Garcia, photobooths, tarot reading, and more.

Meanwhile, Araneta City started opening its streets to fitness enthusiasts last year, wherein people are encouraged to roam around or do physical activities like jogging, cycling, walking, or even Zumba.

The initiative aims to provide a safe outdoor space for Filipinos to do their recreational activities on its grounds without the obstruction of vehicular traffic.