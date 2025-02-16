Manila archbishop urges clergy to stay in ‘permanent state of mission’

A cardinal said the Church cannot risk becoming “stuck or walking around circle” but must continue to be “in a permanent state of mission.”

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, stressed the Church’s vision must be clear and their mission must move forward.

“Let us not be satisfied until we have reached the peripheries of our parishes and ecclesial communities. Let us move from maintenance to mission. Let us do this together,” Advincula said.

He made the call during his homily at Mass on Feb. 10, marking the start of pastoral planning at the Arzobispado de Manila in Intramuros.

Dozens of clergy leaders attended the three-day meeting on the state of the archdiocese, as well as discussions about their dreams, aspirations, plans and projects.

The cardinal reminded the clergy that the principles during their 2022 retreat should continue to guide their work and ministry.

“Co-responsibility, option for the poor, inter-ministeriality, these keywords should not stay in the retreat or in 2022. These keywords should animate us and serve as our starting point for our further reflection and action,” he said.

During the meeting, the archdiocese also announced the appointment of new curial officials, with Fr. Reginald Malicdem reappointed as vicar general.

Advincula, 72, has served as archbishop of Manila since 2021. The archdiocese covers the parishes in the cities of Manila, Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong and San Juan, since 2021.