Paresan, Lechon house: Pinoys pitch food restos, destinations for Michelin Guide Philippines

The Michelin Guide is officially coming to the Philippines, with its inaugural edition set to highlight the culinary landscapes of Manila, Cebu, and surrounding areas, including Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Cavite.

In an announcement on Tuesday, February 18, the Michelin Guide revealed that it is setting its sights on the Philippines, calling it an “exciting new chapter” for the country’s dynamic food scene.

The prestigious restaurant rating system, published by the French tire company Michelin, will release its first-ever Michelin Guide Philippines for 2026 in late 2025.

According to Michelin, its anonymous inspectors have been discreetly exploring Metro Manila, surrounding areas, and Cebu to identify the country’s top dining destinations.

The selection aims to recognize the most talented chefs and dedicated teams, celebrating their passion, innovation, and deep respect for local flavors and traditions.

Michelin Guide’s announcement excited Filipinos, with many commenting it is about time the Philippines’ culinary scene is recognized.

Among those who reacted to the announcement is actress Maine Mendoza.

“Woaaah been a long time coming,” she wrote.

“The time has come for Filipino food/restos run by Filipino chefs,” a Facebook user also commented on Chef Tatung Sarthou’s Facebook post.

Some Filipinos took to the comments section of Michelin Guide’s post and other related posts to pitch the restaurants they want to be chosen in the Michelin Guide.

“I nominate Diwata Pares Overload with siken,” a Facebook user commented.

“The Original Pares Mami House gets my vote,” another wrote.

“I’m super stoked for you and Sialo,” a Facebook user also pitched.

“Sarsa by Chef JP,” an online user wrote.

“House of Lechon Cebu,” another suggested.

“Sinta Tagaytay by Chef Manuel,” a Facebook user wrote.

Others have suggested that the Michelin Guide should also explore other regions of the country, including Iloilo, Bacolod, Bukidnon, and Western Visayas.

The Department of Tourism, the destination partner of the Michelin Guide, welcomed the guide’s arrival in the country.

“We extend our warmest welcome to the MICHELIN Guide, whose international recognition of the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage celebrates the diversity of flavors and exceptional creativity that permeate our nation,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

Meanwhile, Michelin Guide said it is committed to maintaining the highest global standards in its restaurant selection process.

“Our team of anonymous, experienced, and expert inspectors conduct continuous and rigorous evaluations of restaurants,” it said.

— With Rosette Adel