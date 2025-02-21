Walk for Life 2025: Manila cardinal urges faithful to defend sanctity of life

Ahead of the Walk for Life in Manila, a top churchman has called on the faithful to stand up for the sanctity of life.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, said this Jubilee Year presents an important opportunity for believers to reaffirm their commitment to protecting life.

He encouraged Catholics to use this time to reflect on the value of life amid “numerous threats on the family and life, especially concerning social policies and models.”

“This Jubilee Year is an opportune time to confirm our commitment as pilgrims of hope advocating the sanctity and importance of life from conception to natural death,” Advincula said over Radio Veritas.

The Walk for Life, organized by the CBCP Episcopal Commission on the Laity (ECL), the Episcopal Commission on Family and Life (ECFL), and the Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas, is an annual event aimed at promoting pro-life values.

This year’s event, in partnership with the Manila archdiocese’s Office for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, will begin at 4 a.m. on Feb. 23, starting from Rizal Park and proceeding to Manila Cathedral, where a short program will be held.

Among the speakers are pro-life advocates Benita Javier, Dr. Ryan Capitulo, and Human Life International country director Dr. Rene Bullecer.

“I invite all parishes and communities, especially our ministries and organizations on family and life, to organize representation for this event,” Advincula said.

“Through this initiative, our celebration of the Jubilee Year finds a deeper sense and conviction on our journey of hope together as pilgrim people,” he added.

The cardinal will preside over a Mass at the cathedral, joined by other prelates, including Bishop Severo Caermare, ECL chairman, and Bishop Jesse Mercado, chairman of ECFL.