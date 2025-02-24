‘She is a scientist’: Pinoys, med tech org back Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bet Yllana Aduana

The role of a medical technologist was discussed online after Miss Universe Philippines 2025 bet Yllana Marie Aduana was criticized for calling herself a “scientist” before.

The Siniloan, Laguna representative was called out by online personality “Tita Lavinia” of the “Titas of Pageantry” for labeling herself as such, adding that the beauty queen may be accused of “fakery” since she was “elevating” herself.

Reports said that Yllana introduced herself as a licensed medical laboratory scientist, including when she attended a United Nations climate event, where she referred to herself as both a “beauty queen and scientist.”

She also lists the label “Med Lab Scientist” on her Facebook page.

The 26-year-old beauty queen is a pageant veteran who won the title Miss Earth-Air in 2023 and Miss Fit Philippines in 2021.

Currently, she is hoping to succeed Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo as the next Miss Universe Philippines who will represent the country at the Miss Universe 2025.

Meanwhile, Lavinia claimed that Yllana was “elevating” herself with the term “scientist,” adding that it was “what gets most people.”

The beauty queen is a licensed medical technologist who graduated from Centro Escolar University.

In response to Lavinia’s comments, people defended the Yllana, pointing out that medical technologists are also considered scientists.

“While the term ‘medical technologist’ is more commonly used by Filipinos, Western societies refer to them as ‘medical laboratory scientists,’ in the same way that ‘medical doctors’ are also called ‘physicians.’ She’s safe. Only those ignorant vloggers are making a fuss about it,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Yes, she is a Medical Laboratory Scientist. In the Philippines, we commonly call it a Medical Technologist,” another online user commented.

“Mga Pinoy nga naman!!! MED LAB SCIENTIST sila!!!! Here in US, we address them as lab scientist. Mga Pinoy nga na andito [nahihiya] pa i-address sila scientist, mga puti pa [nagsasabi] na, whatever lahi sila, lab scientist [namin] sila!!!” a different online user explained.

“Here in US, medical technologist, they call them clinical scientist. Pharmacist, they call them doctor (doctor of pharmacist),” another Facebook user said.

“She is a scientist indeed. Medical technologists are also called Medical Laboratory SCIENTIST. Basa-basa din kasi para ma-update kayo sa mga medical terminologies sa mundo ng health and science,” different Pinoy wrote.

The national president of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists (PAMET) also backed Yllana and said that the medical technology profession is “built on scientific expertise, rigorous education, and specialized training.”

“The title ‘Medical Laboratory Scientist’ is not self-proclaimed but is internationally recognized, reflecting the essential role we play in healthcare. Our profession is at the forefront of laboratory diagnostics, ensuring accurate and reliable results that guide medical decisions and patient care,” PAMET national president Luella Vertucio said.

“Any remark that diminishes the credibility and contributions of our profession is not only misleading but also disrespectful to the thousands of Medical Technologists who have dedicated their lives to upholding the highest standards of laboratory science,” she added.

“We urge responsible and fact-based discourse, especially from those with a public platform, to prevent the spread of misinformation,” Vertucio further said.

She also called on Lavinia to “issue a clarification and an apology” for the latter’s “misleading statements that undermine the value of Medical Laboratory Scientists in the healthcare system.”

Yllana acknowledged the statement and expressed her gratitude in the comments section.

“Will always be a proud Katusok!” she wrote with emojis of a heart, heart hands, syringe, and a lab coat.

“Mabuhay tayong mga ka-Agham and fellow Scientists!” the beauty queen added with emojis of a heart and syringe.

A medical technologist, also known as a medical laboratory scientist or a clinical laboratory scientist, according to the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, analyzes a variety of biological specimens. They are responsible for performing scientific testing on samples and reporting results to physicians.

These professionals conduct complex tests on patient samples using equipment such as microscopes.

The data they obtain is crucial in identifying and treating illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other conditions.

It is estimated that 60% to 70% of all decisions regarding a patient’s diagnosis, treatment, hospital admission and discharge are based on the results of tests performed by medical laboratory scientists.