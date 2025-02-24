At Walk for Life, bishop rallies faithful to support bets who respect life

A Catholic bishop on Sunday called on the faithful to “be visible signs of hope” in a society where “the value of life is often trivialized.”

Speaking at this year’s Walk for Life, Bishop Severo Caermare of Dipolog, chairman of the bishops’ Commission on the Laity, urged people to view the upcoming elections as an opportunity to elect leaders who respect life.

“As we face challenges in our nation’s leadership — where transparency and accountability may waver and the life of the nation is at stake, let us be beacons of hope by making informed choices in the leaders we support, Caermare said.

“Together, we strengthen our commitment to uphold the sanctity of life, defend the family, and protect the most vulnerable among us,” he said.

He reminded the crowd of the importance of defending life, not only within families but also in safeguard the future of the country.

The bishop also challenged the people to make a difference “by upholding the sanctity of life today, tomorrow and always.”

“Our collective efforts can shape a future that values life: life in the family and life of our beloved country,” the bishop added.

Many people walked the streets from Rizal Park to the Manila Cathedral for the annual pro-life gathering early on Feb. 23.

At least 3,500 people registered for the event, but organizers said the turnout could have been higher due to walk-in participants.

In a video message, papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown lauded the initiative amidst what he called “threats to the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.”

“The annual Walk for Life shows the world that we are children of light and children of life,” said Brown, urging more commitment “to the protection of human life in all its stages.