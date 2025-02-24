Belle Mariano’s fans call out ‘troll’ who threatened Robi Domingo

The fan club of actress Belle Mariano released a statement after host Robi Domingo responded to an online user who threatened him following his post about his new project as a “Pilipinas Got Talent” host.

The longtime television host on Saturday, February 22, shared photos taken during tapings and photo shoots for the return of the reality competition show, which he will host with Melai Cantiveros.

The iconic talent search program is set to return for its seventh season, with “The Boss” Freddie “FMG” Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo, Donny Pangilinan and Eugene Domingo serving as judges.

Robi shared his excitement about being part of the “legendary show,” which he said he used to be a fan of.

“What a dream come true! Honored to be here alongside an amazing team. Pilipinas, let’s celebrate talent like never before. The stage is set!” he said on Instagram.

He accompanied his post with photos and videos, including a picture of him with Donny and a shot of the stage featuring the judges’ names, including Kathryn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robi Domingo (@iamrobidomingo)

Instagram user @bellelover01 left the following comment on Robi’s post:

“@iamrobidomingo ay, subukan mo lang na i-match si @donny at @bernardokath, ready and solid supporters ni Belle Mariano na i-bash ka mulo ulo hanggang paa. WAG MO I-TOLERATE ‘yung KALANDIAN ng peste mong kaibigan.”

The comment caught the host’s attention, who responded:

“Can I consider this as a threat? Can I take legal actions against this? I don’t tolerate this behavior.”

A screenshot of the exchange went viral.

Just in: Robi Domingo, pumalag sa basher na pinagbabantaan siya. pic.twitter.com/5atE8kHZBV — Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) February 23, 2025

Donny is part of the “DonBelle” pairing with Belle, which has also been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Loveteam.” However, she is not part of the upcoming reality show.

The “Bellelievers Official,” which identifies as Belle’s official fan club, addressed the issue after the anonymous user claimed to be a Belle supporter.

“We, THE Official Fan Club of Belle Mariano, would like to formally address the presence of troll accounts falsely claiming to be fans of Belle, using her name to spread negativity and drag other artists,” the fan club said in a post.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we do not support or associate with these accounts in any way. Any statements or actions made by these accounts do not reflect Belle Mariano, her management, or her genuine supporters,” it added.

“Belle Mariano has always been an advocate for kindness, professionalism, and respect in the entertainment industry. She remains dedicated to inspiring others through her craft, embodying positivity and grace in everything she does,” the fan club said.

“As such, we strongly condemn any form of online hate, misinformation, or unnecessary rivalry that seeks to tarnish the camaraderie among artists and their supporters,” it continued.

The group said that “true fans” of Belle “understand the importance of respect and unity.”

We, THE Official Fan Club of Belle Mariano, would like to formally address the presence of troll accounts falsely claiming to be fans of Belle, using her name to spread negativity and drag other artists. Please take a moment to read this and help us spread awareness. We… pic.twitter.com/Puu2pZIbgB — BELLELIEVERS OFFICIAL ✨ (@bellelieversofc) February 23, 2025

The seventh season of “Pilipinas Got Talent” is set to premiere in March. Its last airing was in 2018.

The talent show is advertised by ABS-CBN as the “first nationwide talent reality show in the Philippines,” allowing contestants to showcase any talents they have.

Past winners include late singer Jovit Baldivino, “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” season 2 fourth placer Marcelito Pomoy, and dance pair Power Duo.