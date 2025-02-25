EDSA in pop culture: Scenes, lyrics from movies, song go viral as country commemorates EDSA 39

Lines from movies about history and the 1986 People Power Revolution gained traction as Filipinos celebrate the 39th anniversary of the historic event that ended dictatorship and restored democracy.

Entertainment website CinemaBravo on Tuesday, February 25 posted some scenes from “Smaller and Smaller Circles,” “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 3,” and the 2011 cover of the EDSA anthem “Handog ng Pilipino Sa Mundo” on Facebook.

Each of the posts earned viral status as the country commemorates the historic revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship in which nine years were spent under martial rule, a period marked with human rights abuses and corruption.

The scene from the mystery film “Smaller and Smaller Circles” featured Father Jerome Lucero (Sid Lucero) talking to his class about the event.

“Nakakalimutan kasi ng marami kung gaano karaming dugo ang dinanak ng mga mamamayan natin bago tayo umabot sa EDSA. Time and forgetfulness are the allies of the abusers,” his character said.

The post has earned 3,400 likes and love reactions and 1,400 shares.

Actor Jake Ejercito also shared it on his account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with the caption: “#NeverForget.”

“Never Forget” is a battle cry used against historical revisionism associated with downplaying or erasing memories of the EDSA Revolution.

The actor’s post has earned 6,800 likes and 2,600 reposts so far.

CinemaBravo also posted a scene from the indie comedy “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 3” which featured the character of Eugene Domingo playing a fictionalized version of herself as an actress wanting to be a director.

In the scene, she talks to the character of Dolly de Leon playing a Rizalista leader.

“This is my personal point of view. This is my version of history,” Eugene’s character said.

“Walang bersyon ang kasaysayan. Ang kasaysayan ay ang katotohanan. Walang ibang bersyon ang katotohanan,” Dolly’s character retorts back.

The post has earned 2,300 likes and reactions.

Another scene is taken from ABS-CBN‘s 2011 cover of “Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo,” an EDSA anthem that was originally performed by 15 Filipino artists and written by Jim Paredes of the Apo Hiking Society.

The 2011 cover featured Kapamilya artists like Piolo Pascual, Martin Nievera, Christian Bautista, and Toni Gonzaga singing the anthem.

CinemaBravo posted some parts of Toni Gonzaga, who later turned out to be a vocal supporter of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 national elections.

“Katotohanan, kalayaan, katarungan, ay kayang makamit na walang dahas,” she sang before.

The post earned 4,600 likes and laughing reactions, with some Filipinos finding the irony of the artist singing an EDSA Revolution song and later supporting the Marcoses.

“Certainly didn’t age well,” a Pinoy wrote.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. has not declared the People Power Revolution as a non-working holiday for two years now.

RELATED: ‘Inu-unti unti’: Declaration of EDSA Revolution anniversary as working day questioned

What Malacañang says

Newly appointed Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said there is no effort to erase history despite the president’s decision to let work and classes continue on the occasion.

“Mayroon po bang pinahinto ang pangulo na anumang activity na patungkol sa commemoration ng EDSA [People Power Revolution]? Since the time na siya ay naging pangulo, wala tayong narinig na anumang pagpapahinto ng anumang events, any activities na maaaring mag commemorate ng nasabing event,” she said on Tuesday.

“Paano natin mabubura ang history? History is history. Hindi po kakayanin ng presidente na mabura sa ating history,” Castro added.

Despite this, over 50 educational institutions nationwide have suspended classes to mark the anniversary of the EDSA Revolution, one of the country’s largest democratic milestones.

There are also various events and activities organized by history and democracy advocates to commemorate the historic event such as mobilizations, forums and exhibits.

The historic event

The People Power Revolution was a four-day occasion involving a series of public protests and demonstrations that culminated in a historic march along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), the main artery of Metro Manila.

The march was a manifestation of people’s sentiments Filipinos’ sentiments against “totalitarian rule,” according to the Official Gazette.

Totalitarian refers to late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr‘s regime after placing the country under martial rule from 1972 to 1981.

Human rights organization Amnesty International said the period “saw an unprecedented wave of torture, extrajudicial killings, and other serious human rights violations against peaceful activists and members of the public across the country.”

“From 1972 to 1981, some 70,000 people were imprisoned and 34,000 were tortured; over 3,200 people were killed,” it added.

On the last day of the revolution, Corazon “Cory” Aquino, widow of former senator and democracy icon Ninoy Aquino, was sworn in as the country’s 11th and first woman president.

Meanwhile, Marcos Sr. and his family fled to Hawaii, where the patriarch spent his final days.