‘Husay’: Dashcam footage of vehicles insisting right of ways earn attention

Two vehicles on a road squeezed each other after failing to yield and observe defensive driving behaviors were caught on video.

Automative publication VISOR on Tuesday, February 25 posted a dashcam footage that featured a vehicle following a Toyota Avanza in the late afternoon of Monday, February 24.

Both of them were in the left lane meant for faster vehicles.

At the 0:09-mark of the video, a Toyota Innova can be spotted on the right side of the vehicle with the dashcam.

This later sped off but later in the video, it remained stationary in the right lane.

The Innova then attempted to merge into the left lane without signaling.

The Avanza, however, did not yield to the Innova and continued driving forward.

The Innova pushed the Avanza, causing the latter to cross the double solid line, which prohibits the passing and overtaking of vehicles at all times.

By the 0:44-mark of the video, the Innova stops in front of the Avanza.

The vehicle with the dashcam then switches to the right lane to move forward.

“Ang husay, ‘di ba?” the caption of VISOR reads with a shrugging emoji.

The video has earned 176,000 views, 2,600 likes and reactions, and over 450 comments from Filipinos, with some sharing their own experiences on the road as motorists or travelers.

“Imbes na ilang segundo lang mag-aantayan kung nagbigayan, tambay muna kayo [diyan] habang nag-aabang ng enforcer,” a Facebook user wrote with a grinning emoji.

“Dapat pinagbigyan na lang kasi, wala naman mawawala kung pagbibigyan ‘di ba, ayan, tuloy, mas lumala ang sitwasyon,” another user commented.

“Walang YIELD sa Pinas. Akala kasi mababawasan pagkatao ‘pag may nag-merge. Feeling nalamangan,” wrote a different user.

“Ginagawa [niyo] din naman ‘yan paminsan-minsan, minsan talaga dapat pinapairal ‘yung mapagbigay kasi minsan, perwisyo dala ng pride. Give and take (vice-versa) talaga dapat sa kalsada,” shared another user.

Another Filipino shared what could have been an ideal scenario in the given situation in which both drivers observed defensive driving.

“In a parallel universe. Nakita ni Avanza na may possibility mag-merge si Innova so nag-slow down ito. Si Innova naman, nag-signal muna bago kumabig. Checking if pagbibigyan ni Avanza. Since naka-menor naman and slow-moving traffic, nag-flash si Avanza na, ‘Go na, Innova, ipasok mo na ‘yan,'” an online user wrote.

“Pumotpot si Innova, signalling the naintindihan niya ang situation. Dahan-dahan nag-merge tapos nag-wink-wink gamit ang hazard. Sabay speed up. Naka-speed up na din si Avanza. At sila ay parehong nakarating ng walang aberya,” the user added.

In driving, it is common knowledge to use signal lights to make known of the driver’s intention in changing directions to alert other drivers behind him so they could prepare and give way.

It is also part of defensive driving to anticipate dangerous situations and avoid potential obstructions by yielding or slowing down.

