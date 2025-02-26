Doc Adam writes book to help stop Pinoys from falling for health scams

Filipino-speaking Australian-British doctor vlogger Adam Smith, also known as “Doc Adam” online, is cementing his fight against health misinformation with a book.

The physician surprised his followers by announcing the release of a book after more than three years since he stopped creating videos to debunk myths and provide health tips.

Titled “Quacks: My Journey Through Filipino Health Scams,” he said he wrote it to “fight Filipino health scams.”

“Not just to expose them, but to share my personal journey against fake cures, false hope, and real harm,” Doc Adam said in his Threads account on February 17.

In another post, the doctor explained that he wrote a book since he thinks the issue of “health misinformation and quacks in the Philippines” has worsened.

“That’s why I wrote a book kasi gusto ko ‘yan mabawasan, I want to stop people falling for scams in the country,” the doctor-vlogger said on February 26.

His book features “heartbreaking stories” of Filipinos who have been affected by health scams, particularly by miracle supplements and “dubious” herbal remedies.

“This book examines the societal and cultural factors that allow these scams to thrive. It explores why authorities struggle to control the problem, revealing a system burdened by misinformation and exploitation,” its description reads.

“This is a call for awareness and action, urging Filipinos to protect themselves and demand accountability in a landscape where hope is often manipulated for profit,” it added.

Doc Adam is known for creating videos since 2017 that aim to correct and combat health and medical-related misinformation. He has also debunked claims about various products.

The doctor-vlogger has been embroiled in legal battles against Filipino doctor Farrah Agustin-Bunch after debunking some of her claims, which include her ideas about cancer treatment.

Farrah is a naturopath who promotes natural medicine and natural health protocols.

In 2021, Doc Adam announced quitting YouTube to focus on his medical profession and personal life.

A year before that, he also took a hiatus on the platform amid legal challenges with Farrah.

