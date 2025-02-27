How Toyota Raize owners can avail of engine ECU reprogramming amid vehicle recall

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) urged vehicle owners affected by its Raize unit recall to schedule a free engine ECU (electronic control unit) reprogramming with their dealers.

TMP first vice president Bernardino Arevalo on February 14 informed the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) about its “Special Service Campaign” involving 28,828 units of the Toyota Raize due to potential braking issues.

Averalo said the reprogramming of the engine ECU will be conducted on Raize models produced from December 21, 2021, to July 15, 2024, as part of their corporate commitment to product safety and quality.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a certain engine ECU,” the Toyota executive said in his letter to the DTI.

“Due to improper programming of the engine ECU, under certain driving conditions, such as frequent braking operation in high altitude areas, there is a possibility that the suction pressure in the brake booster could not be maintained as designed,” Arevalo added.

“If this occurs, this could make the brake pedal harder to press, which means the vehicle might take longer to stop,” he continued.

Arevalo said that affected customers will be notified through a letter and will be invited by Toyota dealers to have the free engine ECU reprogramming performed.

Vehicle owners can also see check if their unit is included in the special service campaign by visiting this link.

Customers affected by the recall are highly encouraged to schedule an appointment with any authorized Toyota dealer to have the engine ECU reprogramming done and prevent potential issues.

They may also opt to schedule the repair during their Periodic Maintenance appointment if the vehicle is due or nearing its regular maintenance schedule.

The Toyota Raize is a compact crossover that has gained popularity among Filipinos due to its high ground clearance, SUV-like design, and comfortable interior, making it ideal for those who prefer a more compact vehicle with a spacious cabin. It was launched in the Philippines in 2022.

