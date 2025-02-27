Content creator Jeraldine introduces new member to Blackman family

Filipina content creator Jeraldine Blackman, based in Australia, on Thursday, February 27, welcomed a new member to the Blackman family.

This comes days after she announced her separation from her Australian husband, Josh, who makes up the popular online personality, the Blackman family, with their two kids, Jette and Nimo.

In a short clip, Jeraldine introduced the newest addition to their family—a corgi dog named Colby.

She shared her excitement, saying she “can’t wait for Jette and Nimo to meet” their new furry friend.

In a series of videos on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jeraldine revealed the surprise for their two kids, which turned out to be the pet dog they have been asking for years.

In a separate video released Thursday afternoon, Jeraldine shared a video of her kids meeting the two-month-old dog.

The mom-vlogger shared that Jette was “speechless” upon meeting Colby, while Nimo instantly fell in love with him. She also shared that Colby made his first visit to the pet salon.



The Blackman family made headlines on February 21 after Jeraldine shocked their fans with the announcement of her separation from Josh. She shared that they would be co-parenting their children.

“Josh and I are [on] good terms. We are friends. We have a good co-parenting relationship and we are doing this for our kids. Please do not assume things about our separation,” Jeraldine said in a video, where she shared they will throw a surprise for their kids.

Meanwhile, the family’s new video of getting a dog left fans emotional, with many hoping the former couple could reconcile and get back together.“Every video makes me cry, I still hope that you & Josh would patch up things. Stay strong and pray harder. Ading,” one social media user said.

“I felt the pain. She’s in sorrow. How was your health Geraldine? Please look after your heart too,” another said.

The Blackman family signed with GMA Network’s talent management arm, Sparkle, in October 2024.

— John Marwin Elao