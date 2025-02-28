‘End of an era’: Tributes and farewells as ABS-CBN sells part of its property

The internet was flooded with tributes and farewell posts after it was reported that ABS-CBN Corporation would sell a portion of its iconic Quezon City property.

The broadcasting firm on Thursday, February 27, signed a memorandum with Ayala Land Inc., agreeing to sell 30,000 square meters of its 44,027.30 sqm property for P6.2 billion.

The property houses several buildings, including ABS-CBN’s main building or the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center, as well as production facilities such as the Millennium Transmitter Tower.

Offices and studios will be consolidated in the remaining 1.4-hectare property, the Eugenio Lopez Jr. Communications Center, which the company will retain.

The Lopez-led firm said the proceeds from the property sale will be used to partially pay off its outstanding bank loans.

The development prompted ABS-CBN employees, former trainees, and other Filipinos to share posts paying tribute to the broadcasting network’s main building and its iconic tower.

ABS-CBN journalist Anjo Bagaoisan shared a picture of the building at nighttime with the caption: “Gabi man ay lumalim / Walang iindahin.”

Walang iindahin. ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/z37WlMNkuA — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) February 27, 2025

“Bittersweet. Took this photo from the MRT during my first few weeks sa ABS-CBN. (Won’t tell na what year pero obviously, wala pang other buildings sa paligid, haha). This historic building has been my home for a long time. End of an era indeed. Hoping for the best,” ABS-CBN journalist Jekki Pascual wrote.

Took this photo from the MRT during my first few weeks sa ABS-CBN. (Won’t tell na what year pero obviously wala pang other buildings sa paligid haha) This historic building has been my home for a long time. End of an era indeed. Hoping for the best. pic.twitter.com/DO0lv4chhB — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) February 27, 2025

“A historical structure, once one of the Asia’s most advanced broadcast facility, at minsan na rin nating ipinaglaban. Yakap ng mahigpit, ‘di pa rin makakalimot,” another user commented, sharing pictures which included a tarpaulin that bore the text, “Ang laban ng ABS-CBN ay laban ng mga Pilipino! #IbalikAngABSCN #VoteYestoABSCBN”

A historical structure, once one of the Asia’s most advanced broadcast facility, at minsan na rin nating ipinaglaban. Yakap ng mahigpit, di parin makakalimot. 💔💚💙 https://t.co/wQwedYjZDz pic.twitter.com/ZQ7BlfZ4my — Clarence Alvarado (@rency0722) February 27, 2025

Veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos bid goodbye to the building.

“This means the ABS-CBN main building, a structure rich with broadcasting history and even national significance, is going down. Farewell, main building,” she wrote with emojis of a sad face and a broken heart.

This means the ABS-CBN main building, a structure rich with broadcasting history and even national significance, is going down. Farewell, main building. 🙁 💔💚💙 https://t.co/vuL6mfgWJy — Lynda Jumilla-Abalos (@lyndajumilla) February 27, 2025

An online user also shared his “dream” of working in the iconic building.

“And so my dream to work in this iconic building will remain just that — a dream. I may not have been hired, amid years of trying, but pieces of me will remain there. I will surely miss roaming its halls, and thankful for the friends I’ve met,” he wrote.

And so my dream to work in this iconic building will remain just that—a dream. I may not have been hired, amid years of trying, but pieces of me will remain there. I will surely miss roaming its halls, and thankful for the friends I’ve met. 📍 ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center pic.twitter.com/jXCeDF65PM — JM ✈️ (@jmsantosreyes) February 27, 2025

A former executive producer for the network also paid tribute to his former workplace.

“So many memories. As trainee from TV Prod [Production] hanggang maging transferee sa News. Literal na tumanda, napuyat, umiyak, nag-celebrate, nagkasakit, napagalitan, naglasing (yes, pwede kapag Christmas party), sa ABS-CBN main building,” Nico Regino wrote.

“‘Yung tower na ang favorite view ko ay from the main building roof [or] helipad, kung saan nakalagay ‘yung satellite dishes dati (age reveal). Ang sarap lang titigan, kapag maganda ang araw, kapag gabi at nakasindi na ang ilaw, kapag masaya… lalo na kapag bagsak ang storya,” he added.

So many memories. 🥹 As trainee from TV Prod hanggang maging transferee sa News. Literal na tumanda, napuyat, umiyak, nag-celebrate, nagkasakit, napagalitan 😂, naglasing (yes, pwede kapag Christmas party), sa ABS-CBN main building. pic.twitter.com/0SSV9mqoAz — Nico Regino (@nicoregino) February 27, 2025

Yung tower na ang favorite view ko ay from the main building roof / helipad, kung saan nakalagay yung satellite dishes dati 😂 (age reveal) Ang sarap lang titigan, kapag maganda ang araw, kapag gabi at nakasindi na ang ilaw, kapag masaya… lalo na kapag bagsak ang storya 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rid25l5Y6b — Nico Regino (@nicoregino) February 27, 2025

Digital content producer Rhovin Maglaqui for ABS-CBN’s CineMo also paid tribute to the network’s main building.

“This view will never be the same again. The ABS-CBN main building and its surrounding structures will forever be a part of the company’s rich history,” he wrote.

Mio Cruz, who works for ABS-CBN News Channel, expressed his gratitude.

“Farewell and thank you for all the great memories, ABS-CBN main building,” he wrote with a broken heart emoji.

ABS-CBN journalist Chi Almario-Gonzalez likewise shared pictures of the iconic tower.

“My every day view of the iconic #abscbn tower. Oh, how I’ll miss this,” she wrote.

My every day view of the iconic #abscbn tower. Oh how I’ll miss this ❤️💚💙 https://t.co/wK3nJZBADs pic.twitter.com/ixPtNAAAAi — Chi Almario-Gonzalez (@chiagABS) February 27, 2025

The ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center serves as the headquarters of the media conglomerate.

Built in 1968, it was then the most advanced broadcasting facility in Asia.

There is also a historical marker at the building’s entrance commemorating the first television broadcast in the country made by ABS-CBN in October 1953.

This is not the first time the network planned to sell some of its assets to raise funds.

Last year, it planned to sell its broadband business and other assets of its subsidiary, Sky Cable Corp., to telecommunications giant PLDT Inc., but both parties “mutually decided not to proceed.”

ABS-CBN lost its congressional broadcasting franchise in 2020 after the House of Representatives under former president Rodrigo Duterte denied its renewal.

The former chief executive previously attacked the network for not airing his presidential campaign ads for the 2016 elections, which he won by a landslide.

The non-renewal has resulted in its loss of television and radio operations, the layoff of some of its workers, and efforts to cut costs.

The broadcasting firm has since shifted to online platforms and partnerships with other broadcasters to distribute its content.

In the first nine months of 2024, ABS-CBN has posted a net loss of over P2 billion.