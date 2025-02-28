Old Hollywood glamour, classic looks expected on Oscars red carpet

— Celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn lines up pairs of towering heels before flicking through a rack of dazzling dresses.

Metallics and sparkling sequins have often been seen on the red carpets this awards season as have structural pieces, says Mandelkorn, who will be dressing clients including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan and “Wicked” actress Marissa Bode for Oscar parties this weekend.

“The trend that I’ve been seeing that is a little different than just colors or textures is these really sculptural dresses,” she said.

“Like really interesting kind of sculptural necklines and just the things that feel a little bit more avant-garde than your normal gown.”

Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Zoe Saldana as well as “The Piano Lesson” actress Danielle Deadwyler have all worn such gowns, while Selena Gomez and Demi Moore, who many expect to win the best actress Oscar, have been seen in sparkling dresses.

All eyes will be on them on Sunday at the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest red carpet and perhaps its most formal.

“Old Hollywood glamour is really what I think of when I think of Oscar dressing, like ball gown skirts. There is a simplicity to it, but also with the glam, the hair, the makeup kind of just feeling timeless,” Mandelkorn said.

“Zendaya wore that beautiful Louis Vuitton burnt orangey color satin gown (at the Golden Globes) that was just like a timeless silhouette and with the hair and makeup, it just felt very award season.”

For the men, Esquire UK’s Style Director Johnny Davis spotlighted Oscar contenders Colman Domingo and Adrien Brody for their distinctive outfits this awards season.

“Adrien Brody… wears essentially the same thing, which is a classic black tux… He looks good, immaculately styled,” he said.

Domingo “just looks great, sort of very flamboyant,” he added.

He said stylistic choices made by celebrities nodded to both old and new Hollywood styles, while brooches on lapels and necklaces were among the stand-out accessories.

For Sunday, Davis said he expected classic looks.

“Because of the terrible fires there recently, I think potentially wearing something that’s kind of shouty and loud is maybe not the way to go and going kind of classic for me would be what to expect,” he said.

—Reporting by Alicia Powell in Los Angeles and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien