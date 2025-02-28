Supermarket chain reacts to netizen claiming to shop with Lucio Tan’s grandchild

February 28, 2025
An interior of a Puregold store during its "Pambansang Hakot Day" in this photo posted on its Facebook on Dec. 12, 2024 (Puregold via Facebook)

A supermarket chain reacted to a social media post of a Filipino who shared an experience shopping with the grandchild of taipan Lucio Tan.

An online user, @shy_DILF, claimed on February 22 that he went to Puregold with his “friend,” who is the grandchild of one of the country’s richest tycoons.

“Nakakatuwa [‘yung] friend kong apo ni L/ucio T/an, kasi we need to buy supplies sa burol, nagpapapalakpak sa tuwa kasi [first] time [niya] makapasok ng Puregold. Hahahha,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Tapos sabi [niya], ‘Do you think I need to withdraw some cash kasi our cart is full and I only have 10k [P10,000] here?'” the online user added.

He said that the total cost of their purchases amounted to P3,000.

The post has garnered 1.1 million views, 17,000 likes, and over 630 reposts so far.

It also caught the attention of the supermarket chain, which responded the following:

“Mukhang first step to real world and adulting ang makatungtong sa tindahan namin. Good job, tagapagmana! At sa mga enabler friendships.”

The response was accompanied by emojis of green hearts.

In the replies thread, the online user said that he and his friend bought boxes of Zesto and packs of cupcakes and coffee meant for a wake that lasted until February 25.

Puregold is owned by another Lucio, Lucio Co.

He also brought S&R Membership Shopping, the United States warehouse bulk-buying model, to the country.

Meanwhile, Lucio Tan is known for his conglomerates like Philippine Airlines, Philippine National Bank, Asia Brewery, Tanduay Distillers, Fortune Tobacco Corporation, Eton Properties Philippines, Inc., and the Tan Yan Kee Foundation.

