Viral: K-pop fan washes hair at Waterbomb Festival

K-pop fan Marj Choi made netizens laugh after her video went viral on social media, showing her washing her hair at the Waterbomb Festival at the Quirino Grandstand on February 23.

“While waiting for the next performers, there were DJs who had quite a long set, and the water pressure from each water bomb moment was intense. So everyone around me got wetter than usual. Then I suddenly remembered the shampoo in my bag. It seemed like the perfect time to experiment,” Marj told Interaksyon.

Marj also said she did not plan to do this before the event.

“Though I was honestly curious and hoping someone else would be brave enough to test the possibility of shampooing their hair at Waterbomb. Turns out I did not have to look far for that certain ‘someone,'” she added.

Meanwhile, social media users were amused by the fan’s move.

“[P]umuntang fresh, uuwing fresh na fresh HAHAHHAHAHA,” an online user commented.

The uploader attended the festival on both days, February 22 to 23, to support female Korean artists including Jessi, Hyolyn, Kwon Eunbi, Lee Chaeyeon, Sunmi and Hwasa.