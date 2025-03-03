Bishop Sescon installed in Balanga diocese

Bataan’s new bishop has said he will be an ‘instrument of unity’ as he assumed leadership of the Diocese of Balanga on Saturday.

Bishop Rufino “Jun” Sescon Jr, 52, was formally installed as the diocese’s fifth bishop during Mass at the Cathedral Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph in Balanga, a city in Bataan province.

He was installed by papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, who seated him in the cathedra, or bishop’s chair, the symbol of a bishop’s authority.

Addressing the congregation for the first time as Balanga bishop, he promised to continue the work of his predecessors for the good of the diocese.

“Rest assured that I will be an instrument of unity and continuity. Please help me in this mission,” Sescon said.

While “unity is a blessing”, he emphasized that “our unity as a Church is unique” because it is “not based on personal interests or worldly reasons.”

He also noted that, like his predecessors, what unites them is God’s grace and their service to the Church.

“May this also be the foundation of our unity,” Sescon said.

More than 20 bishops attended the event, including Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, president of the Philippine bishops’ conference.

Several government leaders from Bataan were also present, and Sescon assured them of his collaboration “for the good of the province.”

“Let us unite for true progress, justice, and peace, which are part of God’s plan,” Sescon said.

Pope Francis appointed Sescon as the new bishop of Balanga on Dec. 3, 2024. He succeeded Bishop Ruperto Santos, who was transferred to the Antipolo diocese in 2023.

Sescon, who served as an aide to the late Manila Archbishop Jaime Cardinal Sin, was ordained to the episcopate at the Manila Cathedral on Feb. 25.