‘It hasn’t worked out’: Del Union announces closure of Manila shop

Del Union Coffee and Civics, a cafe owned by the same team behind the popular coffee shop El Union in Urbiztondo, La Union, announced that it will be closing its Manila shop this month.

The cafe took to social media to announce that it has only 25 days left in its Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, branch and will close on March 27.

“This might come as a shock to those who’ve come through or have supported us from afar. Del Union was always meant to be a vessel for our many crazy and radical ideas,” Del Union wrote.

“Stepping out of our comfort zone to open a shop 200 kilometers away from Urbiztondo during a time of extreme industry volatility is one of the bigger risks we’ve made as a company. For one reason or another, it hasn’t worked out,” it added.

The coffee shop, which opened in March last year, said that while its service has been cut short, they are grateful to have served its patrons.

“Though our time in the space has been cut short, we close knowing that we did the most we could. For each day we were given to be of service to you all. We’re grateful,” Del Union said.

“We’re not too sure what the future holds for our Manila shop but we do intend on making the most of our last month. We’d love

to serve you all once more! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for having us,” it added.

The looming closure of Del Union comes weeks after El Union Coffee made it to the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops at Coffee Fest Madrid 2025.

El Union Coffee ranked 61st, joining four other Phillippine coffee shops in the roster, namely Yardstick Coffee (18th), Single Origin (83rd), and Crema & Cream (86th).

Meanwhile, many patrons were saddened by Del Union’s announcement. They left “thank you” notes and heartwarming messages in the comments section of the cafe’s posts.

Content creator Jako de Leon commented three crying emojis.

“Thank you for creating a space 🙂 I wish I had gone more often!” an Instagram user said.

“You’ve carved your little corner of the city. Thank you for bringing a taste of Elyu to BGC,” another commented.

“Oh no! I loved your space, and the veggie sandwich, and the coffee, and the desks where we can get alone time and charge. I wish there was another way for you guys to stay,” an Instagram user commented.

“I am sad to hear this, but am so glad I was able to visit last December. You have a beautiful and unique space, and I loved the celebration of Filipino coffees! Speaking of, I should finish up the last bit of Future Fruit I have in my freezer. Stay caffeinated!” a patron wrote.

Others are hopeful that Del Union will open other branches in Metro Manila.

“Go to Maginhawa or Scout!!!!!!” an Instagram user suggested.

“Del Union was our secret haven, hidden in plain sight, anti-stress get away . I hope you’ll open another nearby branch soon (yung mala batcave, feel like you’re on vaca mood, secret haven sana),” another wrote.

Del Union is located on the third floor of Fully Booked Bldg. Bonifacio High Street, BGC. It is open on the following time and days:

Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

— Lea Devio