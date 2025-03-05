Pope Francis names new bishop of Daet

Pope Francis on Tuesday appointed Fr. Herman Abcede, a Rogationist missionary, as the new bishop of Daet.

Abcede succeeds Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon, who was transferred to the Archdiocese of Caceres in 2024.

The bishop-elect will be the fourth bishop of the diocese, which covers parishes in Camarines Norte province.

Ordained in 1996, Abcede is the current superior of the Community of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Parañaque City.

He also previously served as provincial of the Rogationists in Asia and the Pacific.

A canon lawyer, who earned his licentiate in canon law from the Lateran Pontifical University in Rome, he served as Defender of the Bond for the Archdiocese of Manila and the Diocese of Parañaque.

Among his recent assignments also include serving as judge for Ecclesiastical Court of First Instance of the Parañaque diocese.