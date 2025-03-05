SerbisyoParaKayJuana: Freebies you can enjoy this National Women’s Month

Filipinas can enjoy several freebies and treats as the country celebrates National Women’s Month this March.

The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) announced perks that women can avail from various entities, including railways, government agencies, parks, and some businesses throughout this month.

Called “Serbisyo Para Kay Juana,” the initiative aims to make women feel more appreciated and valued in their daily lives by offering freebies, discounts, special lanes, and other activities.

According to PCW, the following entities will offer these treats to women:

National Museum of the Philippines

Priority lane privileges

Female visitors who wish to visit the following sites at the National Museum on Fridays in March are eligible for priority lane privileges:

National Museum of Fine Arts

National Museum of Anthropology

National Museum of Natural History

Regional Component Museums

They can avail of the privilege on March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Entrance to the museum is free of charge.

LRT-Line 2

Free rides

Female passengers of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 are entitled to free rides during rush hours on March 8, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at all train stations.

They can obtain their free tickets at the station ticket booths.

Free haircut

On certain days, 30 female passengers can avail themselves of free haircuts at select LRT-2 stations. These are:

Antipolo Station — March 12

Cubao Station — March 19

Recto Station — March 26

Roses and collaterals

Female passengers can also receive roses and other collaterals at select LRT-2 stations on certain dates. These are:

Roses at Antipolo Station and Concourse Level — March 5

Collaterals at select LRT-2 stations — March 5 and 26

Philippine Statistics Authority

The government agency is offering free civil registration documents to the first 100 women who transact at all PSA CRS outlets in Metro Manila on March 10, 24, and 27.

They only need to bring a valid ID to avail themselves of the privilege.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

DENR CENRO Olongapo City

The DENR is offering a special priority lane for female clients at the DENR CENRO Olongapo City office until March 7. Clients only need to fill out a registration form upon entering the office.

DENR PENRO Rizal

The Rizal branch of the DENR’s Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office is providing seedlings and offering a priority lane for female clients until March 31 at the DENR PENRO Rizal Office, located on Don Hilario Cruz Avenue, Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal.

To redeem the offering, clients only need to present an ID at the office. Female personnel at the DENR PENRO Rizal office will also receive seedlings.

Bukidnon State University

Solo parents and single mothers are entitled to a “Mama’s Me-Time Escape” until March 31 at the Bukidnon State University campus in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon.

They only need to bring their solo parent ID and a photo with their child or children for verification.

Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center

Female visitors are entitled to free entrance to the protected area in Diliman, Quezon City, on March 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ecoshoppe PH

Those who make a minimum purchase of P500 at the Ecoshoppe Philippines’ website or store until March 8 can avail themselves of a 10% discount.

The discount is immediate for in-store purchases, while those buying online can type the code “SERBISYOPARAKAYJUANA”

Northern Brew Coffee Shop

A coffee shop in Angeles City, Pampanga, is offering a 15% discount to female customers who purchase any food or drink until March 31.

They simply need to mention “Women’s Month Promo” when ordering.

Ka Tunying’s

The Filipino restaurant is offering a free lollicake to female customers who dine in at their stores on March 8.

HeritageFinds

A clothing brand specializing in curated local and indigenous apparel is offering a 10% discount on Katarines Bolero and Blouses from March 8 to 10 at its branch in the Ayala Mall Vertis North and on items available on its Instagram account.

Those making a purchase may avail themselves of the privilege using the code “HERITAGE.”

BeSafe Training & Management Consultancy Services

An accredited training services provider is offering a free online Basic Occupational Safety and Health (BOSH) Training for Safety Officer I on March 8 and 28, specifically for females and female business owners.

The first 100 women who registered online can avail themselves of the offer on March 8, while the first 100 women business owners who registered online can avail themselves of the offer on March 28.

The PCW said those interested may also message the BeSafe Training & Management Consultancy Services for inquiries.

The PCW is alsourging other government agencies and private entities to offer freebies, discounts and other promos to celebrate National Women’s Month.

As of Wednesday, March 5, the Land Transportation Office said it is offering a free Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) to female applicants on March 11 to 12 (Batch 1) and March 13 to 14 (Batch 2).

The course is open to those applying for a driver’s license or women who want to brush up on their road safety knowledge.

Each batch will accommodate only 50 applicants.

Those interested can scan the QR code on the LTO’s page to register.

The TDC will be held at the IT Hub of the LTO Compound on East Avenue in Quezon City.

For the women

National Women’s Month is an annual event celebrating women and their achievements.

The PCW said that it is an opportunity to recognize women’s roles across all sectors and reaffirm the agency’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The campaign is also celebrated in March in other countries, coinciding with International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

IWD is a historical event that stems from women’s organizing efforts in the early 20th century.

Between 1909 and 1911, working women in the United States — united under the National Women’s Trade Union League and other groups — protested against low wages, lack of protective legislation and harsh working conditions.

In Europe, Clara Zetkin and the Socialist Women’s International advocated for March 8th to be recognized as International Women’s Day, annually celebrating working women worldwide.

IWD gained official recognition from the United Nations as a day to celebrate women’s contributions to societies worldwide.