No to ice cream, cakes, sodas: Bishop’s challenge for Catholics this Lent catches attention

A series of challenges for Filipino Catholics this Lenten Season earned the attention of the online community.

A Reddit user on Wednesday, March 5, reposted a publication material (pubmat) uploaded by the Diocese of Antipolo on the same day Catholics observe Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the opening of the Lenten Season, a period of fasting and prayer in the liturgical calendar.

It takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday.

The practice involves wearing ashes on one’s forehead, which symbolizes the dust from which God made us.

During the occasion, Catholics observe fasting or abstinence when they must abstain from eating meat.

Meanwhile, a Redditor reshared a pubmat featuring some “challenges” listed by Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos.

“Challenge ng Simbahan ngayong Semana Santa,” Reddit user @Good-Economics-2302 wrote.

The post is part of a two-part pubmat by the Diocese of Antipolo on Ash Wednesday as Santos challenges Catholics “to fulfill on both a personal and communal level.”

“Lent is a sacred season of reflection, sacrifice, and renewal, leading up to our hope, the risen Christ. This time is an opportune moment for us to grow closer to God through prayer, fasting, and acts of charity,” the diocese said.

“This Lenten challenge invites us to deepen our faith through practices, self-discipline, and acts of kindness,” it added.

“Whether you are young or simply young at heart, our dear bishop certainly challenges everyone to stand up and journey together, doing good for ourselves and for others,” the diocese further said.

The challenges include refusing to drink sodas, eating ice cream, cakes, or cookies, refraining from using cellphones after office hours, and declining to complain, among others.

The Lenten Season is a Christian penitential preparation for commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ when the faithful observe fasting, abstinence, repentance and almsgiving.

The 40-day period (not including Sundays) is an opportunity for the faithful to renew their faith.

Other significant dates are Palm Sunday (the last Sunday of Lent and beginning of Holy Week), Maundy Thursday (which remembers the Last Supper), Good Friday (which commemorates Jesus’ crucifixion), Black Saturday (a day of quiet reflection), and Easter Sunday (which signifies Jesus’ resurrection).