Pet cat shot with arrow in Mandaluyong City sparks alarm over rising animal cruelty

Trigger Warning: Content features image and descriptions of animal cruelty

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has raised concerns over the rising cases of animal cruelty, following reports of pets being shot with arrows.

The non-profit organization on Tuesday, March 4, urged the owner of a male cat from Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City to file a case so they can hold the perpetrator accountable.

PAWS also said any individual with “information about the individual responsible for targeting and shooting arrows at animals in the area” can also come forward and contact them.

The org said that the feline was brought to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment after he was shot with an arrow in his back.

PAWS was contacted by Louie, a Mandaluyong City veterinarian, who provided medical attention to the animal.

“While it is good that the animal was treated immediately, the recent cases of cruelty involving the same modus operandi highlights an urgent need for legal action to be undertaken,” the org said in a statement.

“Simply providing medical care isn’t enough; without seeking justice and holding perpetrators accountable, acts of cruelty like this will continue, and more animals will continue to suffer and even end up dying slow, painful, and horrible deaths,” PAWS added.

The org said those with information about the cat shot with an arrow may contact them at the following:

“We must stand as the voice for these animals by duly reporting cruelty incidents and pursuing legal action. Filing criminal charges is crucial in ending animal cruelty for good,” PAWS said.

The case comes after a pet dog in Murcia, Negros Occidental was shot with five arrows and then rescued by Bacolod Animal Chance and Hope (BACH) Project PH on February 24.

The canine, called “TikTok,” was also “found trapped with a wire” around its neck.”

“It was so tight that pliers were needed to cut it off,” the BACH Project PH said before.

Monetary reward has been offered for any information about the perpetrator.

On Thursday, February 27, the organization reported another dog who was similarly shot with an arrow in Murcia.

Named “Buldog,” the canine had the object removed with a hammer as his owner could not afford veterinary care at that time.

Another Filipino, Dreck Zect, also reported about their pet cat, “Bobby,” who was shot with several arrows.

While he was brought to the veterinary clinic, he eventually lost his life.

Zect speculated that Bobby could have been trapped inside the perpetrator’s house because his pet was shot with lots of arrows.

“Ang daming pana sa kanya, grabe gumawa nito. Ang taba-taba ng pusa [na ‘to],” he wrote.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

Earlier this year, a cat was tied behind a moving tricycle by a driver who claimed the feline scratched his grandchild and stole food.

PAWS previously shared links detailing the process of how Filipinos can report such incidents of animal cruelty and file complaints.