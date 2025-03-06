Bride-to-be ‘heartbroken’ after CENOMAR reveals marriage to other man over decade ago

A Filipina, set to marry another individual, was shocked when she received a CENOMAR (Certificate of No Marriage) stating that she was already married to someone else more than ten years ago.

“Delia,” a Filipina set to marry her French fiancé in July 2024, said she was “heartbroken” when a document revealed that she had already been married in June 2011 in Pasay City.

She requested a CENOMAR five months before their scheduled wedding.

According to her, the name of her supposed husband in the document belonged to the boyfriend of her brother “Don,” who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Delia suspected Don used her name for the document.

She added that he had already apologized for the move and vowed to do something about it.

However, nothing has happened yet, according to her interview with GMA’s “24 Oras” posted on YouTube on Tuesday, March 4.

Lawyer Julian Duba said that Don “stole” Delia’s identity and falsified a document so that a marriage could take place between him and his boyfriend.

He added that Don can be charged for falsification.

The solemnizing officer may also face charges for officiating the wedding, as same-sex marriage is not recognized under Philippine law.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it will conduct an investigation into the incident. The agency added that it will also assist Delia in canceling her CENOMAR.

The Filipina has no plans to file charges against her brother, although she hopes her civil status will be corrected.

A CENOMAR is a certificate issued by the government that confirms a person has not contracted any marriage. It is also referred to as a Certificate of No Record of Marriage or Certificate of Singleness.

The CENOMAR attests that the person named on the document is single and free to marry.

When applying for a marriage license in the Philippines, individuals must submit a copy of their birth certificate and CENOMAR.

Last year, a Filipina was also shocked to discover that she was already married to an Indian national she did not know.

A chief statistical specialist suspected that someone might have used her details to fabricate a document.

Other Filipinos speculated that it could be related to the controversial POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators), where some Chinese nationals are involved in ‘identity theft.

